“We should be happy”; Gustavo Henrique’s situation arrives at Flamengo after ‘cut’ at Fenerbahçe

O Flamengo currently has David Luiz and Léo Pereira as defense partners, achieving a great advantage and solving the problems in the defensive sector that were presented previously. The team led by Dorival Júnior now has a solidity, helping directly in the success that has been achieved in recent games.

In addition to the aforementioned duo, Pablo and Rodrigo Caio are also other options available, but they are still far from being able to maintain the rhythm of the titular duo, which is shining. Who was also one of the names of the position in the cast is Gustavo Henriquebut the defender ended up saying goodbye after being asked by Jorge Jesus at Fenerbahçe, in Turkey.

The negotiation was concluded with a loan until 2023, but the defender’s current situation there is far from healthy. After just 2 games, the Turkish fans have already lost patience with the player, so much so that after the club published the lineup for this Thursday’s game (11), without Beque being present, many celebrated.

“Should we be happy for the absence of Gustavo (Henrique) or sad for the presence of Lemos (Fenerbahçe defender)? Are you testing us?”, wrote a fan on social media directly from Turkey. Several other comments also scrolled below the post, demonstrating that the current phase needs to improve to receive praise.