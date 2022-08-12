“What an example we have”

Karina Bacchi is one of the main gospel influencers today and on social networks, the blonde likes to share moments with her son, which makes her opinion on the topic of motherhood well discussed among the followers of her official profiles. This Thursday (11), the content creator was the last guest of the podcast “Positively”.

In the conversation, Karina comments on different subjects for the presenter Chris Polia Super Nanny. Among the themes is the fight between Giovanna Ewbank in Portugal to defend the children Auntie and Bless of a girl who practiced racism against children. In the speeches, Bacchi supports Ewbank, but disagrees on some points.

“It seems that the children suffered prejudice and such. She, to defend her children, cursed that person a lot, spat, beat and everyone in favor of that person. ‘Wow, what a blast! She did little. A lioness mother does this, she has to do this to defend her son’. I agree that we have to defend our children, but I don’t believe that the defense is in spitting, cursing, hitting, attacking”, she said.

“I think we have to defend our children, but what example are we also setting in our reactions, in reacting?”, he asked. It is worth remembering that Giovanna’s reaction was highly praised on social networks and personalities such as Maju Coutinho supported the wife of Bruno Gagliasso.