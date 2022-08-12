The Mega-Sena is accumulated and can pay this Saturday the prize of R$ 27 million for those who hit the six dozen. What can you buy with all that money?

O UOL made a survey and shows some luxury items that can be paid with the lottery millions.

Hebe Camargo’s Mansion

Facade of the mansion that belonged to Hebe Camargo, in Caraguatatuba (SP) Image: Disclosure

Located in Caraguatatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo, the 360 ​​m² mansion where Hebe Camargo spent her holidays costs R$ 18 million.

The house was bought by other people after the presenter’s death in 2012, and the new owners put it up for sale again — without altering virtually anything Hebe had left.

There are five suites, sea views and exclusive access to the beach. With Mega-Sena money, it is possible to buy the mansion and still have about R$9 million.

Yacht that was by David Bowie

El Caran, yacht owned by David Bowie Image: Publicity/Fraser Yachts

A yacht that belonged to singer David Bowie (who died in 2016) was recently sold for €4.8 million.

“El Caran” is 39.08 meters long, was built in steel and aluminum by the Italian shipyard Benetti and delivered in 1977 and underwent a renovation in 2020.

With a mahogany interior, the yacht has capacity for 12 guests in six cabins, including a master suite on the main deck.

There is also a full VIP cabin and three sumptuous double cabins. Seven crew members can stay in accommodation in five cabins. With the Mega-Sena prize, there is still something around R$ 1 million left for other extravagances.

Flying Fox, the most expensive yacht in the world Image: Disclosure

Rent a yacht that even has a hospital.

If you don’t want to pay to own a yacht, you can rent one for a week, for nothing less than R$19.2 million.

This is the rental price of the yacht Flying Fox (‘Flying Fox’ in English), the most expensive vessel in the world, which costs more than R$ 3.2 billion.

The yacht is 137 meters long, has a 6,000 hp engine, can accommodate up to 22 passengers and needs a crew of 54 people when it goes out on the high seas.

The vessel is 30 meters high, which houses six decks with facilities such as a station for small submarines, a helipad and even a hospital with a hyperbaric chamber, a medical device that increases the amount of oxygen in the blood, and which is used in the treatment of diving accidents, respiratory poisoning, trauma and wounds that are difficult to heal.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, most expensive car sold in Brazil Image: Disclosure/Lamborghini

Three examples of Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster is a super sports car with a naturally aspirated 6.5 V12 engine that can exceed R$ 8 million if it is already assembled with custom items.

The base price is R$7.9 million. The car has an incredible 770 horsepower and can go over 350km/h (not even the manufacturer was able to estimate a precise number).

So, with the R$ 27 million from Mega-Sena, it would be possible to buy three copies with some modification. By the way, run, because there are only 800 identical models manufactured worldwide…