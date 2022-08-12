what it means, how to pronounce it and other curiosities about the market network

Even with only two years of activities in the country, the Mexican network of markets Oxxo had a rapid expansion in Sao Paulo and already plans to open 309 markets in the state by March 2023.

But, after all, how do you pronounce Oxxo? See this and other curiosities about the market below:

The pronunciation adopted by the brand in Brazil is “óquisso” (check it out in the video broadcast in the country).

In Spanish, however, the word is pronounced a little differently: “ôgso”.

According to the company, Oxxo comes from the % (percentage) symbol, which was the market’s logo. Over time, people began to pronounce the brand, bringing the name Oxxo to life.

Brand logo change over time

The first Oxxo store was opened in the city of Monterrey, Mexico, in 1978. At that time, the company belonged to the Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma brewery, so the stores only sold beer, snacks and cigarettes.

How was the expansion of Oxxo?

A year after opening, there were already Oxxo branches in the cities of Chihuahua, Sonora and Baja California. In 2009, Oxxo arrived in Colombia, the first country in the network’s international expansion. Since then, the market is also present in Peru, Chile and Brazil, with around 19 thousand stores.