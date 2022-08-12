Whatever the outcome of the election, the economic team will restore the fiscal anchor, says CEO of BTG Pactual

The outcome of the October election does not worry the country’s biggest bankers. At least that’s what some of them said during Febraban Tech 2022, which took place this week in São Paulo.

According to Roberto Sallouti, CEO of BTG Pactual, whatever the outcome of the elections, the new economic team will have to restore the fiscal anchor in Brazil, in order to support inflation expectations with the end of the monetary tightening.

“This will lead to a 2023 that can surprise everyone,” said Sallouti during a panel with CEOs from Itaú, Santander and Banco Alfa.

The executive also said, addressing the audience, that “it doesn’t matter if you’re left or right.”

“Brazil is one and, if the country succeeds, it will be better for our business,” he said.

Milton Maluhy, from Itaú Unibanco, echoed Sallouti’s analysis and advised against being carried away by polarization.

“Every four years there is an election, the one we’ve known for a long time. Next year, we will be here at the Febraban event again talking about the future, about innovation, cheering and doing everything possible for Brazil to succeed”, he said.

Theme of the Febraban event, technological and digital advances also guided the statement by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

He made a presentation counting the advances of his management in relation to Pix and Open Finance, leaving space, still, to talk about future innovations, such as the digital Real.

Tests with the currency will begin in September, with the Real digital laboratory – the forecast is for a duration of four months.

At the end of this stage, the central bank expects to have mature products and to be able to start testing with its CBDC (central bank digital currency).

“Several central banks are at advanced stages in terms of technologies, but Brazil is at the frontier of evolution. Our model is more integrated and advanced,” said Campos Neto.

The BC president did not touch on the election issue.

