WhatsApp: Feature allows you to hide phone number in profile

Recently, beta testers of Whatsapp noted that it will soon be possible to remove the phone number from the messaging platform. The feature is still under development.

According to the specialized website WABetaInfo, users will be able to hide their profile numbers and prevent other contacts from knowing this information. However, only Android users could notice this change.

The discovery also indicates that the new feature will not be standard, that is, the user will have to enable it in the messenger settings. When the user is in a group, he can choose to make his number visible or hidden.

In case you still haven’t noticed, the functionality looks like the one provided by the competitor, telegramon your platform.

When will the novelty be released definitively?

So far, there is no prospect of launching the novelty, mainly because it is still in the development phase. So, until the official launch, you will need to have more patience to be able to hide the phone number inside WhatsApp.

WhatsApp lets you delete messages after two days

O Whatsapp announced yet another novelty. Users will be able to delete messages for everyone in conversations for up to two days after they are sent.

Until then, users were exactly limited to one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds to click “delete for everyone”. After that, the only option available was “erase for me”.

However, with the new update, wrongly sent messages can be deleted for everyone after 48 hours. It is worth mentioning that the feature to delete messages was introduced in the messaging platform in 2017.

See how to delete messages

To delete a message, the user must hold their finger on the content sent to select it. When you stabilize it, at the top of the screen, click on the trash can icon and select the option: “delete for me” or “delete for everyone”.

The news was announced through the official Twitter account of the social network. In the text, the administrators wrote that “now” people “will have a little more than two days” to delete the messages.