WhatsApp has tracking function for contacts; see how to use it

With the advancement of technology, many things that were previously considered difficult to access can be found and performed with just a few clicks on the cell phone. For example, the possibility of tracking a person by Whatsapp.

Anyone who wants to perform the procedure must make sure that the person is connected to the internet. Without this, it is not possible for the feature to work. In addition, it is necessary that the device is in order to allow the messenger to use the GPS signal.

If one of the requirements mentioned above is not activated, there is no way for tracing to work. But, with the steps verified and in operation, it is now possible to go to the screening phase.

How to know the location of a person by WhatsApp

Currently, users of Whatsapp can know the location of a person during periods of 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours. There is also the option of real-time location, whose time is unlimited.

Here’s how to activate this function on Android and iOS phones:

android

Open the conversation with whom you want to share your location; Then tap the paperclip icon; Once this is done, click on “Location” and then select “Real-time location”. Go to “Continue” and set the sharing time. Click on the green arrow button that will allow you to share where you are; The location is displayed in the chat in frame format. To follow, just open the map and click on the option “View location in real time”.

iOS

Open the conversation with the contact you want to share your location; Then click on the “+”; Then tap on “Location”; Finally, select the time (15 minutes, 1 or 8 hours) in which you want to keep the information available. Send the message by clicking the arrow.

It is worth mentioning that the tool is original to WhatsApp, without the need to use other applications or software for its operation.

New tool makes it possible to leave the group without being noticed

O Whatsapp is offering in its beta version, the option for participants not to know that you have simply “left the group”. The novelty was discovered by the specialized website WABetaInfo.

When the user decides to leave a group conversation, the following message will appear on the screen: “Only you and the group admins will be notified that you have left the group.”

Therefore, users will soon no longer have to worry about being questioned after leaving WhatsApp groups, even if that group is family or friends, for example.