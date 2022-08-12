‘Who converts have fun’: wine price wins tourists in Argentina – 08/11/2022

If the saying for the traveler is that “those who convert don’t have fun”, Brazilians in Argentina have benefited from just the opposite. “Here, people convert to have fun”, says, excitedly, the doctor from Rio de Janeiro, Marcela Almeida, who is in the city of Mendoza with her parents, her boyfriend and a couple of friends, after spending three days in the Argentine capital.

She says that for Brazilians who are used to worrying about the real exchange rate when traveling to Europe or the United States, the logic ends up being the opposite in Argentina.

“In Buenos Aires, we went to Don Julio, which is one of the best restaurants in the world, and we paid the price you pay in any meat restaurant in Rio de Janeiro”, says Marcela.

For five days in the wine-growing region of Mendoza, the group has been doing three wine tastings a day and says they will take about ten bottles to Brazil per person. “We only buy top wines”, says Marcela, in a sentence that ends up being completed by her father, Luiz Gastão, 57 years old: “the gran reserva and the differentiated ones, which we don’t find in Brazil”.

In the city for the sixth time, the businessman says that on this visit prices are practically half of those found in Brazil — and there are cases of even greater bargains.

Traditionally, tourists already found labels in Mendoza with a good difference in value compared to those who arrived in Brazilian lands — as it is the producing region, with no incidence of taxes and import costs. However, the devaluation of the Argentine peso widened this margin.

from bottle to bottle

The program that the group from Rio is doing, with visits to three wineries a day, has a fixed price that varies from 175 to 250 dollars. The amount must be paid in US currency — and there is no escaping the high cost. But Gastão explains that the advantage is to pay for the hotel, wines and dinners in Argentine pesos.

Just in case, he carries a wad of cash in his pocket with Argentine pesos, reais and dollars, always doing the math to see which price the prices are best at.

Brazilian Luiz Gastão, in a restaurant in Mendoza: in his pocket, notes in reais, dollars and Argentine pesos Image: Luciana Taddeo/UOL

The group is using a van service called “winebulance”, a word that plays on the junction of the words “wine” and “ambulance” in English. One of the points of the itinerary was the Lagarde bodega, located in Luján de Cuyo, near the city of Mendoza, where they ate a seven-step meal paired with wine. In this winery, Brazilians are 90% of the public.

“In Rio de Janeiro, if you are going to eat a seven-course tasting menu, in a good restaurant in the south zone, nothing exaggerated, but having an average wine, it would cost more or less R$ 250 per person. Here we are calculating that we will spend half the value”, they say.

The group of Brazilian tourists in Mendoza: parallel exchange yields good exchange rates for the real Image: Luciana Taddeo/UOL

parallel exchange

The most attractive prices for Brazilian tourists are related to the use of an informal quotation of the Argentine peso, called “blue”, which the majority of those interviewed by Nossa in Buenos Aires and Mendoza used. While the dollar in the official quotation is 140 pesos, in parallel it was more than double this Tuesday (9): 292 — during the country’s economic instability in July, it reached more than 350 pesos.

In order to get better quotes than the official one without exposing themselves to the risk of informal money changers who circulate in the tourist areas of Buenos Aires and Mendoza, tourists have recently “discovered” Western Union pix transfers, with withdrawal at agencies in Argentina (see at the end of this article how it works). The couple Gercílio and Raissa Macedo used this system and managed to exchange each real for almost 55 pesos.

Gercílio and Raissa Macedo visiting a winery in the Mendoza region of Argentina Image: Lucianna Taddeo/UOL

THE travel started in Buenos Aires, passes through Mendoza, where they are visiting wineries, will have an overnight stay at a winery in Valle de ucoand two nights in Las leñas, still in the province of Mendoza. “The real is valued in relation to the weight, but things are much more expensive than before, like clothes”, says Raissa, 30, who is an advertising and influencer.

What pays off, says the couple from Teresina (PI), are the meals and wines, a passion of the couple. “We already have almost three cases of six wines”, says the influencer. A number that should increase in the rest of the script: “We are going to take twenty-odd labels, just for us”, says lawyer Gercílio, 37 years old.

As an example of the economy, he cites the purchase of an El Enemigo Cabernet Franc 2015 for the equivalent of R$ 180. In Brazil, the same wine can cost three times more. “We are taking category wines, which have a higher cost, but which compensate a lot in relation to Brazil”, they explain.

Wine tourism is an attraction in Mendoza, at the foot of the Andes Mountains Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Brazilians buy high-quality wines as if they were water,” says Carolina de Marcos, commercial manager at Fincas Patagónicas, which owns the Tapiz and Zolo wineries. According to her, it is common for them to take a box or two with them to continue having fun with the conversion after they return home.

exchanging reais

Banks and companies such as Western Union legally provide the parallel exchange service from the real to the Argentine peso. The value of R$1 was equivalent to about 54 Argentine pesos this week — more than double the country’s official price.

According to UOL Economia, in the case of Western Union, the exchange rate used is the so-called blue chip swap, which is intended for current transactions in Argentina — that is, it reflects a real value of the American currency, on the day the exchange is defined, and not a number fixed by the government, as in the case of the official exchange rate.

You can exchange currency with pix, sending reais to Western Union and withdrawing in pesos at one of the company’s stores in Argentina. The fees charged are: 3% of the transaction amount and 1% federal tax.