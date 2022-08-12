Who is Júlia Gomes, the ex-‘Chiquititas’ who fractured her spine at a party

Actress Júlia Gomes was released from the hospital yesterday after spending just over a week in hospital with a fractured spine.

She is known for having played the villain Marian in “Chiquititas”, but this was not her only work on TV: Júlia has already won R$ 200 thousand in gold bars in the reality show “What is Your Talent?” and participated in “The Voice Kids”.

Won BRL 200,000 in gold bars in ‘What is Your Talent?’

Júlia Gomes at 8 years old on the reality show ‘What is Your Talent?’, by SBT Image: Disclosure

Even before working as an actress, Júlia Gomes already had a musical career. She started studying the violin at the age of two — in a text posted in TodaTeen magazine in 2017, she says she decided on the instrument because she liked the movie “Barbie Swan Lake”.

In 2010, at age 8, Júlia participated in the second season of the reality show “Qual é o Seu Talento?”, on SBT. She impressed the audience by singing “I Will Always Love You” and took home the prize of R$ 200 thousand in gold bars.

Have you ever worked with theater?

Júlia’s debut as an actress took place in the theater in 2008: at the age of six, she played Gretl in the musical “A Noviça Rebelde”, in São Paulo. She took turns playing the role with Larissa Manoela.

Then, she participated in two soap operas at 6 pm on Globo: she played the daughter of the characters of Angelo Antonio and Gisele froes in “A Vida da Gente”, and was the young Elisa in “Amor Eterno Amor”.

Back in the theater, she was the daughter of Gabriela Duarte in the play “A Garota do Adeus” and gave life to the young Fiona in “Shrek – O Musical”.

Played the villain Marian in ‘Chiquititas’

Júlia Gomes played the villain Marian in ‘Chiquititas’ Image: Disclosure

It was in 2014 that Júlia played the role for which she is remembered to this day: she was the villain Marian in “Chiquititas”.

The character had a difficult temper and was rejected by two families before arriving at the Raio de Luz orphanage. At first, she pretends to be nice and becomes friends with the other orphans, but soon she starts to get up to speed.

Her main victim was Mili (Giovanna Grigio): Marian tried to kill her and left her blind throughout the novel. In the final chapter, however, the villain regrets it.