Who is the dentist who was shot to death after trying to kill his wife and stepdaughter – Gerais

Dentist Fernando Mares, killed by the police after shooting his wife and stepdaughter in Belo Horizonte, had been in the profession for 30 years. Currently, he maintained a clinic in Bairro Funcionrios, in the Center-South region of the capital of Minas Gerais, which did not work this Friday (12). His Lattes résumé, on the internet, also reported that the dentist taught a course in the city.

Fernando Mares was 54 years old and, according to his Facebook profile, he made official his marriage to the lawyer, who was shot by him four years ago. The relationship began in 2018. The couple lived in a high-end property in the Santa Cruz neighborhood, in the northeast region of the city, where the crime took place, with her stepdaughter, a 24-year-old woman.

The woman was shot 5 times, once in the face. The stepdaughter was shot in the left leg. (photo: Facebook/Reproduction)

According to the Military Police (PM), the occurrence at the family’s residence was recorded on Thursday night (11). 911 was called by neighbors, who heard screams and gunshots in the house. According to witnesses, husband and wife lived a troubled relationship. The wife would even have asked for the separation.

The woman was shot five times, one of which hit her face. Her daughter was hit in the left leg. The victims were taken to the Odilon Behrens Hospital. The health status of mother and daughter has not yet been reported.

Police negotiated rent from dentist

Military personnel reported that, when they entered the property, the dentist had his gun pointed at the two women, who were already injured. Altered, Fernando Mares still threatened to kill them.

Also according to the PM, the agents tried to negotiate a surrender with the dentist, in an attempt to preserve the family’s life, without success. At one point, the resident pointed the gun at the police, who still warned him. But as he did not obey, the military fired. Rescued, Fernando Mares died on the way to the hospital.