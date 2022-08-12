Why Brazilian brokers and banks started a ‘race’ to offer investments in the US

After two years of accelerated consolidation in the investment platform market in Brazil, the sector turned to the United States. But why have financial institutions scrambled to offer clients direct investment options outside Brazil at a time when interest rates made fixed income super attractive?

The quick answer is that the movement started some time ago, but it only became quite evident with the purchase of Avenue, a Brazilian brokerage company based in Miami, by Itaú Unibancoin its biggest move since the acquisition of half of the XP, by Guilherme Benchimolfive years ago, but whose divorce took place more recently.

In fact, even if the interest rate scenario takes away the impetus for investors to take risks in stock Exchangethe experts’ view is that an allocation of part of the reserve outside the country and in dollars will be increasingly necessary, due to the diversification of investments, which helps to protect the assets.

On the side of banks and platforms, providing direct access to assets in the US is seen as a fundamental point for a new cycle of growth in the sector, something that could already start with a start to fall in interest rates, scheduled for mid-2023say experts.

Itaú’s step was the most important in this direction, but not the first. Before, BTG Pactual, XP and Inter were already positioning themselves through partnerships. already the Bradesco took advantage of the structure of BAC Florida Bank, an acquisition made in 2019, to launch the US Investa shelf of direct investments in the United States also offered to individuals who have an account in the Agora brokerage.

With this, with a few clicks on the mobile application, even the investor with little money can now invest. With the dollar appreciated, the share price can be salty in reais. Considering the currency conversion already, each share of the giant Amazonfor example, costs around R$ 700.

According to the industry expert and partner at Spiralem consultancy, Bruno Diniz, new agreements are expected so that other platforms can couple direct investments to customers. “Direct investment was previously something inaccessible to most individual investors. Today, the high interest rate scenario is pushing investors towards fixed income, but one path is portfolio dollarization and diversification,” she says. For him, this will be the new battleground that the investment market will fight.

Professor at FGV, Henrique Castro says that in addition to the greater number of options for investment in the United States, another advantage when accessing markets in other countries is investing in economies considered more stable than the Brazilian economy. “To achieve a diversified portfolio, it is important to think about allocating assets abroad”, he points out. He recalls that investors, however, need to be attentive to exchange rate fluctuations, which will affect profitability.

The new step of investment platforms was possible after a change in regulation in Brazil, which gave access to investments abroad also to small investors. before, the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), in order to protect this group, placed barriers to investments in assets in Brazil, making them available only to large investors. This previously high ruler no longer exists, with the reading that diversification is also beneficial to the small.

Responsible for the investment platform of the Banco Inter, Felipe Bottino affirms that the allocation abroad, with exchange variation, is a necessity of all clients. For the client with a conservative profile, the suggestion has been to maintain an exposure of 5% of the portfolio.

“The size of the allocation also depends on the investor’s objective. It can be much higher, depending on liabilities and obligations,” says Bottino. According to the executive, giving direct access to investment in the United States is no longer a differential. “We classify this movement as irreversible. It will be like having Direct Treasureessential for any type of company”, he points out.

At Warren, direct access to North American exchanges for all customers will take place from September, through a partnership with a local company. The expectation with the novelty is high and the platform expects to raise US$ 1 billion, with 100 thousand new customers in three years.

“Our desire is to transform Brazilians into global investors. And that was a taboo in Brazil five years ago”, comments the founding partner of Warren, Tito Gusmão. The person in charge of Warren International, Karen Pfeiffer, says that today the portfolios managed by Warren already have access to investment in the United States, but now the alternative will be open to all retail customers.

Today, Brazilians who invest only in B3 already have access to the main shares of American companies, through the so-called BDRs, which are a security that represents a stock traded in the American nyse or Nasdaq. However, the big difference, he points out, is that with direct investment, access will be full, in more than 6,000 companies listed in the United States.