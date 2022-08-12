Why polio is a concern again | Health

Polio was during the 20th century one of the most feared childhood diseases. It can attack the nervous system and, within hours, paralyze someone.

When the chest muscles are paralyzed, the person cannot breathe. Thus, the sarcophagus-like iron lung was once a common sight on polio wards.

All of this seems like a thing of the past—and there is good reason to feel that way. The disease was almost wiped off the face of the Earth.

In Brazil, the last case of polio was observed in the city of Sousa, in Paraíba, in 1989. The disease has been officially eliminated from the national territory for 27 years, since 1994.

Nonetheless, the United States this year recorded its first case of polio since 2013which left an unvaccinated young adult paralyzed.

In London, about 1 million children will receive an extra dose of the polio vaccineafter the discovery of poliovirus in the sewer of the British capital.

In Brazil, the rate of immunized against polio has dropped considerably since 2015.

Since they were developed in the early 1950s, polio vaccines have completely changed the course of the disease.

Without them, 20 million people who can walk today would be paralyzed, estimates the WHO (World Health Organization).

The disease has gone from a global phenomenon in the 1980s to a problem restricted to just a few countries. And that includes the remarkable triumph of Africa being declared polio-free in 2020.

Although Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only countries where polio is still considered endemic, the disease remains a threat to the rest of the world.

This is because, first, the circulation of the disease in these two countries can lead to outbreaks in other places.

The first case of wild polio in Africa in more than five years was reported in a 3-year-old girl in Malawi.

It was the same variant found in Pakistan — although no one is sure how it traveled from one country to another.

In February, Malawi declared an outbreak of wild polio.

In second place, the vaccine used both in endemic countries and to deal with outbreaks can create a problem — this is what is affecting the UK and other countries these days.

The most potent polio vaccine uses oral drops of a weakened but still living form of the poliovirus.

It is an inexpensive, easy-to-administer solution that produces excellent immunity, making it ideal for responding to outbreaks.

However, it works by causing an infection in the stomach — which is why it is released in the feces of vaccinated people. This can spread the poliovirus to other people.

To some extent, this is advantageous, as it indirectly immunizes other people. This is known as vaccine-derived polio.

But in passing from one person to another, the virus can mutate and even cause paralysis again.

Child receives a drop against polio at a post in Campinas (SP) this Saturday

The oral vaccine was hugely successful. But this ability of the poliovirus to mutate into its most dangerous form is why countries seek to migrate to inactivated virus injection (ie, killed) as soon as they eradicate polio.

The UK has been using these injections since 2004. So what is now showing up in London’s sewers is the virus that came from the use of the oral vaccine in other parts of the world.

Some of the samples show signs of regaining their ability to cause paralysis — and genetic analysis suggests the virus is spreading.

This same phenomenon is also related to polio samples found in sewers in the US and Israel.

Low vaccination rates

For the fully vaccinated, the risks are negligible.

For the unvaccinated, however, the risk of paralysis is between 1 in 100 and 1 in 1,000, depending on age.

In Brazil, the character Zé Gotinha appeared in 1986 as part of a vaccination campaign against polio

Due to the low vaccination rate, Brazil is one of eight South American countries that are at high risk of a return of polioaccording to a report released by PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) in 2021.

The polio vaccine is indicated for all Brazilian children in a five-dose schedule.. The first three are made with the injectable immunizer and should be applied at two, four and six months of age. Afterwards, the two boosters (usually made with the drops) are given between 15 and 18 months and at 5 years of age.

In recent years, however, vaccination coverage has been lacking. According to data from the Ministry of Health itself, the rate of immunizations against polio has dropped considerably since 2015.

Six years ago, 98.2% of the target audience received the doses. In 2016, this rate dropped to 84.4% and remained at that level until 2019. In 2021, immunization against the disease was only 67.1%.

The recommended vaccination coverage range for poliomyelitis, according to Fiocruz, is 80%.

National campaign against polio and other diseases continues until September 9

Polio looks like a disease of the past — But the virus found in London’s sewers, the case of paralysis in the US and the low vaccination rates in Brazil are a wake-up call to each of us and our governments that we cannot be complacent with polio..

The progress we’ve made can be undone.

Scientific developments can make a difference — a new, more stable version of the oral vaccine is less likely to cause paralysis again, for example.

But polio also needs to be tackled in the two remaining endemic countries — otherwise the threat of outbreaks will always be present.

And that’s a challenge that doesn’t just involve science or money, but also political and social issues.

The US has come under fire for undermining efforts to defeat polio when it used a fake vaccine program to try to find former al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.

We’re very close to eradicating polio—but we’ve been at that point for a long time.