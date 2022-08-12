Why polio is a concern again

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on Why polio is a concern again 1 Views

  • James Gallagher
  • Health and Science Correspondent, BBC News

Man in a lung of steel

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

The ‘lungs of steel’ allowed polio patients to continue breathing

Polio was during the 20th century one of the most feared childhood diseases. It can attack the nervous system and, within hours, paralyze someone.

When the chest muscles are paralyzed, the person cannot breathe. Thus, the sarcophagus-like iron lung was once a common sight on polio wards.

All of this seems like a thing of the past—and there are good reasons to feel that way. The disease was almost wiped off the face of the Earth.

In Brazil, the last case of poliomyelitis was observed in the city of Sousa, in Paraíba, in 1989. The disease has been considered officially eliminated from the national territory for 27 years, since 1994.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

How to identify if your child is gifted; understand the necessary signs and accompaniments

How to identify if your child is gifted; understand the necessary signs and accompaniments Photo: …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved