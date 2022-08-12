Wife ‘splits’ husband in trisal with maid of honor: ‘Lucky’

American Angel Baily, 26, and husband Tyler Hays, 29, are in a non-monogamous relationship with Sam Vick, 23. hand be asked in marriage.

Angel and Tyler met in 2018 on Tinder and have been in a relationship ever since. Three years after they started dating, they invited Sam to join their relationship, which culminated in her calling her to be a maid of honor in a ceremony held in May.

Since joining, trisal has shared their daily lives on the internet, on social media profiles such as TikTok and YouTube. Despite receiving hateful comments, from people claiming that the relationship will not last, the trio consider themselves “lucky” to find each other and say they are happier than ever.

The couple became trisal packed by a music festival.

“The three of us went to a festival and, influenced by the music and maybe alcohol, Sam and I started making out. Tyler said, ‘Well, that’s really cool.’ And the relationship developed from there,” Angel explained to the singer. British tabloid Daily Mail.

Tyler said his next step will be to propose to Sam in the next few years.

Challenges of the ‘trisal’

What was originally going to be just a kiss became a relationship of three, which includes challenges in their sex life and also in dealing with the families of the three.

Early in their relationship, Angel admits that she felt jealous seeing Tyler and Sam together.

“I was being selfish, but I worked through my jealousy. Now we all go out on other dates,” she said, of the freedom they have in a non-monogamous relationship to date other partners beyond the trisal.

Angel Baily, husband Tyler Hays and girlfriend Sam Vick Image: Playback/Instagram

In the bedroom, Angel, Tyler and Sam share the same bed, but that doesn’t mean they always have sex together. Often, while two of them occupy the room, the third one “‘watches TV, cooks or cleans the house”.

Another difficulty they encountered was how to tell the family about their relationship. Sam and Angel’s families found out upon seeing them on TikTok, immediately accepting.

With Tyler’s family, who discovered the relationship a week before his wedding to Angel, the reaction was not so positive.

A cousin of the groom, who would be the best man, gave up a week before going and an aunt took away her daughter, who would be a florist at the ceremony. Tyler’s parents were extremely supportive.

As far as hateful comments are concerned, the trio receives a lot of negative messages, but says they’ve learned to deal with this routine without losing their cool.