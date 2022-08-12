Will Pão de Açúcar’s new strategy have “Success”?

× Photo: GPA/Disclosure

Yesterday (Wednesday, 10th), Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA, in the photo) released a relevant fact informing that it is studying the segregation of operations between Éxito and Pão de Açúcar Brasil, in order to unlock the value of the group’s companies. It turns out that this has happened before with other companies; so, understand in this Special Report if this is a good investment opportunity.

Over the last decade, the French Casino group has made a series of asset acquisitions in South America. Under the umbrella of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Pão de Açúcar Brasil, Via, Assaí, the large Colombian retailer Éxito and even a French e-commerce company called Cnova were acquired and put together.

As of 2019, the group began a phase of divestments and asset segregation to unlock value — since, in the same basket, the market could not understand the value of the business. So began the so-called sum of the parts thesis of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, which is currently being regarded with suspicion by the market.

The first episode took place in 2019, from the first sale of the current Via (owner of Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio) to a group of entrepreneurs. In this way, the company capitalized on exiting a business that was not its main focus.

The second episode took place in March 2021, when the company led by Casino carried out a business segregation. This time, the wholesale Assaí was listed on the Stock Exchange, and the group’s company was seen by the market with greater growth potential.

At the time, the unlocking of value was successful, with an increase of 17% since the opening of shares with ticker ASAI3. At the other end, the shares of Grupo Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) rose by 82% after the separation of the businesses. However, with the rise in interest rates in Brazil, GPA shares have already been traded below the asset segregation value.

The company continued in the process of improving asset management and, in October last year, announced the sale of 71 stores of the Extra group, which were part of the Pão de Açúcar structure, to Assaí for R$5.2 billion. At the time, the market liked it and the shares rose by 25% — but this high did not continue, as in the previous stage. To learn more about how we rate this event, Click here!

Yesterday, the company announced another phase in the search for better pricing of assets. The study of a feasibility plan for the segregation between the operations of Pão de Açúcar Brasil and the Colombian arm of the operations may finally bring the assets closer to fair value.

Just to give you an idea, the group’s equity value is currently R$14 billion, or R$52 per share; however, the shares are traded on the stock exchange for R$4.7 billion, or R$18 per share —35% of book value.

Looking only at Éxito, the Colombian arm that is traded on the Stock Exchange abroad, although with low liquidity, the company has a market value of R$ 6 billion, which leaves Pão de Açúcar Brasil and the e-commerce Cnova priced less than zero.

This is yet another attempt to unlock value. Since the market is skeptical with the company so far, we continue to follow the development of the story, which can still yield good returns for investors.

João AbdouniCNPI analyst at Inv Publications.

