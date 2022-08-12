With a goal from Vitor Roque, Athletico beats Estudiantes and advances in Libertadores

photo: Luis Robayo/AFP Vitor Roque celebrates the goal of the dramatic classification of the Hurricane

On Thursday night, Athletico defeated Estudiantes with a goal from former Cruzeirense Vitor Roque, in stoppage time, and guaranteed qualification for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. In a game decided at the end and with the right to check the VAR in important plays, Furaco beat the Argentine team by 1-0, at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium, in La Plata, and will face Palmeiras for a place in the decision.

Thus, the result, added to the 0-0 tie in the first leg, in Paraná, Furaco added 1 to 0 in the aggregate score and guaranteed the spot in the semifinals of the continental competition.

Now, Athletico awaits the official definition of the dates of the clashes against Verdo. However, the trend is for the first leg to take place between the 30th of August and the 1st of September, while the return should take place between the 6th and 7th of September.

photo: Luis Robayo/AFP Vitor Roque shares with goalkeeper Andjar and scores at 50min of the final stage Before, however, Athletico turns its attention to the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday, at 4 pm (Braslia), Furaco visits Flamengo for the 23rd round, at Maracan.

THE GAME

In front of their home crowd, Estudiantes scared just six minutes into the game. Godoy crossed in the area, Manuel Castro deflected it to the goal, but sent it alongside Bento’s goal, with danger.

At 32, the Argentines had a great chance again. Leandro Daz crossed, Godoy won in the area and played inside. Rogel came knocking, but the ball went out, passing too close.

On the return of the break, another dangerous chance for the hosts. In the 16th minute of the final stage, Leandro Daz made the pivot in the area and rolled backwards, Zuqui then arrived hitting, but sent over, with a deflection.

In the next move, in the corner kick, Estudiantes managed to open the scoring, with defender Lollo. After a deflection by Rangel, the ball hit the post and returned to the player, who then hit the rebound on the first try and scored. However, the VAR called for a possible offside in the play, and after analyzing the screen, the referee disallowed the Argentine goal.

In the final stretch, the hosts had two great chances to win in regulation time. At 44, Rogel sent him headlong into the area, Morel then took the leftovers and kicked low. However, Bento fell and defended in two halves. A minute later, Mauro Mndez received a throw in the back of the defense, invaded the area, but knocked out.

Finally, practically in the last minute of the match, Athletico broke through the Argentine defense and scored the decisive goal. Vitor Roque, in the 50th minute of the final stage, took advantage of Vitinho’s cross and, inside the small area, anticipated goalkeeper Andjar and headed it to make it 1-0 in La Plata.

STUDENTS 0 X 1 ATHLETIC

STUDENTS

andjar; Rogel, Morel, Lollo and Godoy (Boselli); Zuqui, Corcho Rodrguez (Nehun Paz), Ms, Castro and Piatti (Rollheiser); Leandro Daz

technician: Ricardo Zielinski

ATHLETIC

Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Hugo Moura, Fernandinho (Erick) and Alex Santana (Terans); Cannobio (Vitor Roque), Pablo (Rmulo) and Cuello (Vitinho)

technician: Luiz Felipe Scolari

Place: Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium, in La Plata (ARG)

Date: August 11, 2022, Thursday

referee: Andrés Matonte (URU)

Assistants: Martin Soppi (URU) and Nicolas Taran (URU)

VAR: Andrs Cunha (URU)

Yellow cards: Pedro Henrique, Pablo and Alex Santana (Athletico-PR); Leandro Daz, Andjar, Godoy, Zuqui and Castro (Students)

GOAL: Vitor Roque, at 50min of the 2nd quarter