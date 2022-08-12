with Endrick’s cart, Tabata does 1st workout with the cast

One day after the heroic classification of the Libertadores semi-final, the Palmeiras squad returned to training at the Football Academy with an eye on the derby against Corinthians, on Saturday (13), at 19:00, at Neo Química Arena, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. . The main novelty of the work was Bruno Tabata, who worked for the first time with the rest of the teammates in the new club.

Third reinforcement confirmed by Palmeiras this window, after López and Merentiel, Tabata can be at the disposal of coach Abel Ferreira against the arch-rivals. The attacking midfielder, however, still needs to be regularized in the CBF’s BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) in order to be listed. He will be presented and will grant the first press conference by Verdão tomorrow, starting at 15:00.

In his first activity with the squad, Tabata received a “business card” with a cart from Endrick, who continues to live the training routine in the professional, but has played for the under-20. In one of the photos of the training released by Palmeiras, it is possible to see that the jewel from Palmeiras had a moment of conversation with Abel this Thursday.

Athletes who played for more than 45 minutes against Atlético-MG remained inside the Football Academy for regenerative activities, while the rest went to the field for technical work on ball possession and finishing.

The Palmeiras squad ends the preparation for the derby against Corinthians tomorrow, in a new activity at the Football Academy. The wear of the usual starters will be evaluated and, then, Abel will define the lineup. Verdão is the leader of the Brasileirão, with 45 points, six ahead of the rival, who occupies the second place.