With Sula’s title and top scorer on his resume, Romero is Inter’s hope for a spot in the semifinals | International

Braian Romero completes two weeks at Inter this Thursday with the mission to lead the attack in the most important game of the year. Confirmed by Mano among the holders, the Argentine knows well the shortcuts of the Sudamericana. Against Melgar, at 19:15, in Beira-Rio, he will have a great chance to help the team advance to the semifinals and keep the dream of an international title after a decade.

The forward’s resume points to a positive and decisive record in continental tournaments. For Defensa y Justicia, he adds two titles of relevance. In 2020, he was Sula’s top scorer with 10 goals and a protagonist in the title campaign, with a goal in the final against Lanús. The following year, he scored on the return trip over Palmeiras in the Recopa.

Romero’s recent record in continental competitions

2020: 3 goals and 1 assist in 4 games (Libertadores) and 9 goals and 1 assist in 9 games (South American)

3 goals and 1 assist in 4 games (Libertadores) and 9 goals and 1 assist in 9 games (South American) 2021: 2 goals in 2 games (Recopa), 1 goal in 1 game (South American) and 5 goals and 1 assists in 7 games (Libertadores)

2 goals in 2 games (Recopa), 1 goal in 1 game (South American) and 5 goals and 1 assists in 7 games (Libertadores) 2022: 5 games and no goal (Libertadores)

5 games and no goal (Libertadores) Total: 28 games, 20 goals and 3 assists

1 of 1 Braian Romero in Inter training at CT Parque Gigante — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure/Internacional Braian Romero in Inter training at CT Parque Gigante — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure/Internacional

The 31-year-old striker landed in the Rio Grande do Sul capital on the morning of July 28 from River Plate. A day later, he was officially introduced and started the first movements in the field. In his debut, against Galo, he played for 15 minutes. The short trajectory with the red shirt still includes a time in the defeat to Fortaleza. In Arequipa, it was not used.

The week’s two tactical assignments were instrumental in accelerating Romero’s rapport with the rest of the team. The characteristics of the new shirt 9 allow a new dynamic to the attack. For Mano, the team loses physical imposition without Alemão (suspended), but gains options for depth, movement and space attack.

I saw several Inter games. It has fast and technical players that meet my playing characteristics. I’m a more moving player. At Defensa, I scored a lot of goals in this competition.” — Brian Romero

Review Braian Romero’s goal against Palmeiras in the Recopa Sudamericana

Voluntary, disciplined and fierce, the Argentine started his career as a pointer and was transformed into a striker by Hernán Crespo, in the days of Defensa. The passage through Athletico-PR, in 2019, was discreet. At River Plate, the first season was 25 goals and three assists. This year, there were just three goals in 26 appearances.

– Curly told me he had interesting moves. He started to put me as a centre-forward. In that practice, he scored three goals in a training session and never left. He gave me confidence and then it was a teaching process – summarized Braian.

With the Argentine confirmed among the holders, Inter need a simple victory to eliminate Melgar and keep the dream of a relevant achievement. The last Colorado title, not counting state ones, was in 2011 against Independiente-ARG in the Recopa.

