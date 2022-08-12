Woman cries after finding lost dog 8 years ago. Separate the tissue!

Our hearts can’t take it! A woman has finally found her lost dog after 8 long years of incessant search. And it was so much emotion that she went to tears with the “licks” she received from her best friend, who recognized her right away!

The video that shows the moment when the American Betsy Dehaan meets Harlley is pure emotion. (watch below)

The case took place in Florida, United States, and even moved the people involved in the rescue of the puppy.

how he disappeared

By an oversight, Harley, a pit bull still a puppy, left the house and went to play in the nearby woods. Unfortunately, the little dog got lost, but the family never stopped looking for him.

Betsy Dehaan, the guardian, searched the entire neighborhood, posted posters on nearby posts and mobilized all relatives and friends in the search.

Betsy also turned to social media in an attempt to locate Harlley. The furry disappeared in February 2014 and was never seen again, despite the family’s best efforts. On the internet, the message about the dog was always up to date.

“Hello, my name is Harley and I’m lost. I take daily medication and need to go home to continue my treatment and see my family. I have an ID microchip and am registered in Lee County [do qual Fort Myers é a capital]. If you have any information, please contact my tutors”.

In the last post, Betsy had written, “I just want to tell him I’m sorry I didn’t find him.” -this way we cry – The search took eight years and five months, until July 2022.

The reunion

Recently, Angie Bray, who also lives in Florida, found a dog in terrible condition. The pit bull had the same coat as Harley, but was hungry and malnourished. She could see his ribs sticking out from under his skin.

Angie later said that seeing the dog so badly treated made her want to cry. The look on the animal, however, was strangely familiar. Luckily, the woman was able to identify the dog, which she had seen on the internet as lost, and remembered the distressed family trying to find him for several years.

was rescued

The woman rescued the dog, which was taken to Cypress Lake Veterinary Hospital.

She also contacted Lee County Animal Services, the agency responsible for the relief and referral of strays in the county.

At the hospital, the identification microchip was finally located. With Betsy’s phone number, Angie got in touch immediately. It was a Saturday morning and the former tutor didn’t know what to think.

But, she had no doubts! She took the car and braved the 1,000-mile drive to Fort Myers to meet her best friend. And she did everything right!

The reunion was exciting. Watch it below, but first separate the tissue:

