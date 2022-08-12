Writer Salman Rushdie is attacked in New York – 08/12/2022 – Illustrated

Anglo-Indian author Salman Rushdie, who has received death threats from Iran since the 1980s, was attacked on Friday as he prepared to give a lecture in New York, in the United States. The information is from the Associated Press news agency.

A man stormed the stage and threw what appears to be several punches at Rushdie, a 75-year-old writer, who fell to the ground and needed to be rescued. It is not known whether the man was armed.

Rushdie, one of the greatest writers of his generation, has been hounded by Iranian authorities since the publication of “The Satanic Verses”, in 1988, considered offensive to Muhammad and the Islamic faith.

Ayatollah Khomeini advocated that he be assassinated shortly after the book was published, and the persecution was kept in effect by the country’s highest religious authority in 2005.

Since the episode involving what to this day remains his most famous book — and which resulted in a failed attempt on his life in 1989 — Rushdie has lived under police guard in the United Kingdom, where he has taught since his youth.​

The author won the Booker, the main prize in the English language, for “Os Filhos da Meia-Noite” in 1981, and has among his other most famous novels “O Último Suspiro do Mouro” and “Oriente, Ocidental”. It is published in Brazil by Companhia das Letras.

During the launch of his most recent book, “Quichotte”, last year, he gave an interview to this newspaper advocating the reconstruction of objective truths by journalism in a world increasingly driven by narratives and subjective beliefs.

