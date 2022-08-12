Xiaomi launches Mix Fold 2 folding phone with Leica camera and slim design

The foldables market is very busy this week. After Samsung and Motorola, the Xiaomi presented today (11) the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, its new flexible screen phone that features a slim design, powerful processor and cameras with Leica lenses.

The new edition of the foldable smartphone arrives with 8.02 inch main display with 2K+ resolution. When closed, the device can be used with the 6.56 inch external screen with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2,520 x 1,080 pixels resolution, with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Using Samsung Eco OLED technology, the phone’s displays have a system of three ambient sensors, which promise to improve brightness settings. The displays also offer 120 Hz frequency, 1000 nits brightness, HDR10+ and support for Dolby Vision.

Regarding the design, the device has only 5.4 mm when open. The cell phone thickness when closed is approximately 11.2 mm.

cameras

When it comes to cameras, the cell phone’s highlight is the use of Leica lenses — the model is Xiaomi’s second to bring brand technology. The sensors are similar to what we have on the Xiaomi 12, with the following combination:

Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 does not hide the selfie camera under the screen. The front sensor is in a hole present on the external screen.

In terms of functions, Xiaomi highlights 8K video recording and support for Dolby Vision HDR capture. In addition, the folding phone has exclusive Leica functions, such as special filters and watermark.

processor and battery

Inside, the Mix Fold 2 features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Qualcomm’s newest high-performance processor. The component works with up to 12 GB of RAM memory, in addition to up to 1 TB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2’s battery is 4,500 mAh and supports fast charging up to 67W. It is worth mentioning that the power supply of the previous model was bigger, but the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 guarantees better battery life.

The operating system is Android 12 with the MIUI Fold 13 interface, which is optimized for the brand’s foldables.

price and availability

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is available for pre-purchase in China, but has no release date in other parts of the world. The new foldable cell phone has prices starting at 8,999 yuan, approximately R$ 6,783 in direct conversion.