Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 official with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 50 MP camera

In design, Xiaomi sought to produce a device with a very thin thickness. When open, it’s just 5.4 millimeters and closed, 11.4 millimeters with the camera module. The mobile is also lighter compared to its predecessor, weighing only 202 grams against 317 grams of the previous generation.

The Chinese manufacturer achieved this feat by redesigning the device’s internal hinges and simplifying the number of parts to 87. With the screen being flexed in a waterdrop shape, there is a reduction in the crease of the central part, allowing for a smoother movement. According to Xiaomi, the device had a 25% reduction in thickness and a 35% reduction in weight compared to its predecessor.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 has a 6.5-inch E5 AMOLED external screen with a resolution of 2520 × 1080 pixels, 21:9 aspect ratio and 120 Hz refresh rate, while the internal one has an 8-inch Eco²OLED display, 2K resolution and also 120 Hz.

Under the hood, the foldable has Qualcomm’s latest platform, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 with 12GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of internal storage. For power, there’s a 4,500mAh battery pack with support for 67W fast charging.

In cameras, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 has a triple module on the rear with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor and support for optical image stabilization (OIS), another 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle and an 8-megapixel telephoto with optical zoom. of 2x. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 20-megapixel front sensor.

Technical Specifications

8.0-inch Eco²OLED main screen 120 Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution

6.5-inch E5 AMOLED external display 120 Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256GB, 512GB or 1TB of internal storage

20 MP front camera

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor 13 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 8 MP telephoto sensor

4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support

Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface

price and availability





Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is only available in China in Gold and Moon Shadow Black colors. Check the official prices below: 12+ 256GB – ¥8,999 (~R$6,750)

12+512 GB – ¥9,999 (~R$7,500)

12+1TB – ¥11,999 (~R$9,000)

