“You receive some money and…”; Palmeiras is not ‘on the fence’ about exchanging Giovani for Paulinho

O palm trees remains firm and strong in the quest to lift 2 titles this season: Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa Libertadores da América. In the national team, the team led by Abel Ferreira remains in the lead, being able to open up even more advantage in this round, as it faces Corinthians, which is currently in 2nd place, with 6 points less.

As for the continental competition, after having passed Atlético-MG in penalties, Verdão learned last Thursday (11), that they will face Athletico-PR, from Felipão, who passed Estudiantes, winning 1-1 in the semifinals. 0 in Argentina. In this way, the focus must remain the same, going one step at a time, seeking more glories.

Off the pitch, even after confirming 3 reinforcements recently, the board is not satisfied and still makes some polls, analyzing possibilities and aiming to find the best options available to open negotiations and add quality to the cast. Along those lines, a striker who plays in Germany stirred the backstage.

Its about Paulinho, by Bayer Leverkusen. However, an interesting fact is that, according to Jorge Nicola, the germans want to hire Giovani, creates alviverdeprecisely aiming at the possible departure of Paulinho, who has one more year of contract, but has been trying to leave the club in the current transfer window:

“Bayer Leverkusen already knows that there will be no Paulinho, who only has a contract for one more year and is trying at all costs to leave Bayer Leverkusen at this moment, and the person elected to fill this spot for Paulinho is precisely Giovani. Bayer Leverkusen’s idea is to prepare and present an official proposal to Palmeiras in the coming days for the purchase of the striker. There will be this proposal and Palmeiras will decide whether or not it is worth selling.”revealed the journalist, who also brought the information that an exchange between the attackers is ruled out by the Palmeirense board:

“I consulted a person from Palmeiras, who stated that an official proposal may even appear for Giovani, but that it is not part of Palmeiras’ plans today to accept an exchange, even with money. You send Giovani, you get some money and you also get Paulinho. Palmeiras’ idea today is, in the event of a negotiation by Giovani, to do so in the event of many millions of euros”reported Nicola, on her YouTube channel.