Zema has 46% and would win in the 1st round; Kalil scores 24%, points out Quaest

A face-to-face survey by Quaest Consultoria, contracted by Genial Investimentos and released today, points out that the current governor of Minas Gerais Romeu Zema (Novo) would win the election for the government in the first round. That’s because he appears with 46% of the voting intentions, while Alexandre Kalil (PSD) has 24%, Carlos Viana (PL), 6%, and the other candidates add up to 4%.

Zema’s victory in the first round would take place as the current governor has more voting intentions (46%) than the sum of the other contestants: 34%

Today’s poll is not comparable to July’s. This is because, in the previous questionnaire, Renata Regina (PCB), who was not included, and Miguel Corrêa (PDT), who withdrew from the dispute, appeared in the previous questionnaire.

In the July survey, Zema had 44%, Kalil had 26%, and Carlos Viana had 2%. This is the first poll since President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) closed support for the senator’s candidacy.

The survey interviewed 2,000 people in person between the 6th and 9th of August. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The confidence index is 95%, according to the institute. The survey was registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number MG-09990/2022 and had a value of R$ 122,625.00.

See research-tested scenarios

Scenario I – Stimulated

Romeo Zema (New): 46%

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 24%

Carlos Viana (PL): 6%

Vanessa Portugal (PSTU): 2%

Marcus Pestana (PSDB): 1%

Lorene FIgueiredo (PSOL): 1%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 9%

Undecided: 12%

Scenario II – Spontaneous

The survey also tested a spontaneous voting intention scenario, that is, when respondents can indicate any name. In this case, the trend of the previous survey was also maintained.

Zema fluctuated positively in the margin of error, going from 15% to 17%, while Kalil fluctuated from 7% to 6%. The number of undecided also just fluctuated in the margin of error, 72% now, compared to 73% in July.

Undecided: 72%

Romeo Zema (New): 17%

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 6%

Others: 1%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 3%

second round

The institute also simulated two scenarios for a possible second round, and Romeu Zema wins both Kalil and Carlos Viana. Against the former mayor of BH, Zema’s lead increased from 16 points in July to 26 points. The governor of Minas appears with 55% of the intentions and Kalil with 29%.

Against Viana, the current governor had 46 percentage points ahead. Distance is now 44 points, fluctuating within the margin of error.

Scene 1

Zema (New): 55%

Kalil (PSD): 29%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 7%

Undecided: 9%

Scenario 2

Zema (New): 62%

Viana (PL): 18%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 12%

Undecided: 9%

about the institute

Quaest is a research institute based in Belo Horizonte. Until 2020, according to data from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the company carried out electoral surveys only in Minas Gerais. Today, it carries out surveys on voting intentions for president. The institute has a partnership with Genial Investimentos, which finances surveys about the 2022 presidential race. The surveys are carried out with face-to-face interviews.