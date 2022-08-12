Zero inflation in July brings relief to global markets

This is the online version of today’s edition of the Por Dentro da Bolsa newsletter. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them directly in your email, register here.

It was announced on Wednesday (10) that inflation in the United States was stable in July compared to June, that is, it varied 0% in the period. As in Brazil, inflation was pulled down by the decline in energy prices, especially fossil fuels.

The result came better than expected, as projections indicated a 0.2% rise in the index in the period, which brought relief to the Stock Exchanges not only of the US, but of the entire planet.

With inflation showing signs of retreat, the market believes that the Federal Reserve (fedthe US central bank) may reduce the pace of interest rate hikes in upcoming meetings, warding off the risk of a sharp slowdown in economic activity in the country.

However, this does not mean that the interest rate hike is close to ending in the US. members of fed assess that the institution should continue raising interest rates over the next few months, and bets indicate that the rate should leave the current level between 2.25% and 2.5% to above 4% in 2023.

Even so, the result already reveals a sharp deceleration of prices in the largest economy on the planet, after the United States reported the highest inflation in more than 40 years in the previous month.

In addition to rising interest rates, the US has been counting on the fall in the price of a barrel of oil and the recovery of global production chains to reduce inflation.

There are, however, some points of attention in the global macroeconomic and geopolitical scenario that can result in new highs in the prices of several products, among which the disputes between Russia and the European Union, which can cause an acceleration of energy costs, and The voltage between China and Taiwan, which, if it culminates in a Chinese invasion of the neighboring country, could cause a rise in the prices of all electrical and electronic products globally.

In any case, the data brings relief to investors, and should boost the rise of the main global equity markets in the short term. In the case of Brazil, the deflation of 0.68% and the possible end of the cycle of high interest rates makes the scenario even more positive for the Stock Exchange, which recovered the level of 110 thousand points the day before.

Read on 'Investigando o Mercado': information on the bank's results BTG Pactual in the second quarter of 2022.

A hug,

Rafael Bevilacqua

Levante’s Chief Strategist and Founding Partner

