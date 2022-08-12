Zuleica reveals to Guta who Marcelo’s biological father is

In the scenes that were shown this Wednesday (10) in wetland, Guta was getting ready to leave her father’s farm when she was interrupted by Zuleica. The young woman could no longer bear to live with her father and his second family, while her mother is living in Eugênio’s cabin as a guest. In addition, it is worth remembering that the young lady could no longer bear having to keep her feelings for her supposed brother a secret.

From the moment Guta was about to leave the farm, Zuleica insisted that the two have one last conversation. The nurse then revealed to the young woman that Marcelo is not Tenório’s biological son, leaving Guta in complete shock.

Clearly surprised by the news, the engineer decided not to leave the farm. In the scenes that will be shown on August 11 in wetland, Zuleica will tell in more detail about Marcelo’s real father. The nurse will tell the girl that the first child ended up being generated after a situation of violence.

According to her, a doctor would have raped her while she was doing her nursing internship. On top of that, Zuleica will reveal that, shortly after the trauma, her tormentor suffered a serious car accident. “He passed away in an accident shortly afterwards. It was a shock. It was in all the newspapers. He was found trapped in the wreckage”, Zuleica will shoot.

After learning the whole truth, Guta and Marcelo will finally allow themselves to live their repressed romance in wetland. At first, the shocking secret will not be told to Tenório. However, the squatter will find out about everything when his daughter appears pregnant with Marcelo, leaving the farmer completely disconcerted.