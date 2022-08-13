12 companies that offer free hotels for those with long connections

Saving a ticket often means long connections with uncomfortable waiting times in airport lounges. However, some airlines offer a layover or stopover service — that is — the passenger’s accommodation at their intermediate point to rest and, in some cases, even enjoy a bit of the connecting city before continuing on their journey.

In cases where it is possible to opt for the longest stopover (which can last up to several days), airlines generally do not cover passengers’ accommodation, although there are exceptions, as you will see below. However, it is worth researching or contacting the airline beforehand — even in cases where the accommodation is not in the range, it is possible to get a good discount.

For those who don’t want to stretch the trip, but need to make long stops, between six and 24 hours, these 12 companies make it possible to rest in a comfortable bed before returning to the plane without spending more. In most cases, it is necessary to book with the airline in advance.

Find out how not to squeeze the connection in times of crowded airports, delays and ever-increasing queues:

Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways Image: Disclosure

The UAE airline offers a scheduled stopover service or a “stopover” in Abu Dhabi, which is valid both when the passenger has tickets for connections between 10 to 24 hours and for longer breaks. Thus, it is possible to schedule an extension in advance and rest in the emirate.

If the period chosen is only one or two nights, the company pays for accommodation in three or four star hotels with which it has a partnership. If the passenger prefers to stay from three to six nights at the destination, the accommodation receives a 50% discount and can even be done in five-star hotels. More information here.

Emirates

Emirates Image: Disclosure

Another UAE airline that offers accommodation for connections, Emirates restricts itself to assisting only in cases of flights with stops in Dubai for 10 to 24 hours through its Dubai Connect program and when there is no faster flight to your destination. .

In these cases, the airline pays for the hotel, visa and transfer of the passenger of any class to the hotel and airport in the emirate. Reservations must be made up to 24 hours in advance.

China Southern Airways

China Southern Airways Image: Senohrabek/Getty Images

Passengers with tickets for select cabins, whether VIP or not, who have connections between 8 and 48 hours in Guangzhou are entitled to accommodation paid for by the airline. However, if the traveler has missed a flight or abandoned a previous flight and this is the reason for the extended connection, China Southern reserves the right not to cover hotel costs.

To use the benefit, it is necessary to book the accommodation in advance using the procedure indicated on the company’s website.

Royal Jordanian

Royal Jordanian Image: Reproduction

Royal Jordanian also pays for the accommodation of its passengers on long connections – from six hours for those “premium” or from eight hours for those with conventional tickets, both up to 24 hours, but not in the case of promotional tickets, no matter the class.

The service is also not valid for domestic travel within Jordan, international travel within the Middle East — Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — or between this bloc and North Africa, including Tunisia and Algeria, except when the origin or destination is Basra. More information on the airline’s website.

Egypt Air

Egypt Air Image: Disclosure

As a courtesy to its travelers, Egypt Air pays for accommodation in cases of extensive connections in Cairo, as well as meals and transfers from the hotel to the airport and vice versa.

The amenity is only valid for passengers with stopovers longer than six hours in economy class and in subclasses Y and B of economy, or layovers of more than eight hours in economy class, when there is no faster flight to their destination. The entire service is only offered for a maximum of 24 hours.

Attention: the passenger cannot have bought two separate tickets, only one with the connection.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways Business Class Image: Disclosure

Currently, the stopover service by connection, as the stopover with accommodation is called, is suspended by Qatar Airways due to covid-19, but the rules remain in force for situations of extension of the trip through Doha.

To qualify for the free hotel, meals, visa and transfer in Qatar, the passenger must be without an available connection for less than eight hours; the stop time cannot be longer than 24 hours, and the booking cannot include flights to or from Kuwait or Muscat, Oman.

Not all tickets are eligible for this service, the company warns. Therefore, fees may be charged, depending on the case.

Hainan Airlines

Hainan Airlines Image: rebius/Getty Images

The fourth largest Chinese airline offers the same accommodation and transfer service (meals not included) for passengers with connections longer than six hours who arrive at the airport between midnight and six in the morning for connections in Urumqi, Chongqing, Zhengzhou, Hohhot and Xi’an. Transit time at airports cannot exceed 24 hours.

The big difference (and advantage) of the Hainan system is that the benefit is valid for connections of your flights also with Grand China Air, Tianjin Airlines, Lucky Air, Capital Airlines, West Air, Urumqi Air, Fuzhou Airlines, GX Airlines, Air Chang’an, Air Guilin and Suparna Airlines.

Gulf Air

Gulf Air Image: Reproduction

Those who have a connection (and not two separate tickets) of more than seven hours and less than 24 hours at Bahrain International Airport by Gulf Air, with a ticket price above US$ 450 or around R$ 2,300, are entitled to accommodation and a free visa for the transit period.

The entry permit, however, is not guaranteed by the company, but by the authorities of the kingdom.

SriLankan Airlines

SriLankan Airlines Image: Kristian1108/Getty Images

Connections from 12 to 24 hours in Colombo guarantee free meals and accommodation for SriLankan passengers – from 8 hours onwards, the food voucher can be requested.

However, the value of the tickets must be more than US$ 350 (R$ 1,800) one way and US$ 700 (R$ 3,600) in total, after connecting. The benefit is only valid for connections between flights of the same company.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines Image: Reproduction

Turkish Airlines offers up to two nights of accommodation on the lane in Istanbul for those traveling internationally in economy class with a connection of more than 12 hours or in business class with a stopover of 9 hours on the ground if there is no flight with a shorter connecting time available. for the company.

However, the passenger loses the benefit if he has made changes to the itinerary. See more details on how to get the service on the airline’s website.

Air China

Air China Image: Aero Icarus/Creative Commons

Air China entitles passengers to stay and breakfast with connections in Beijing, Chengdu, Dalian, Hangzhou and Shanghai between domestic and international flights, international flights connecting with international ones — including to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, administrative regions outside China continental — or domestic in connection with each other.

Shuttle buses between the hotel and the airport and double or family accommodations at the hotel are also available for passengers traveling together.

Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines Image: Playback/Twitter

Ethiopian promises to facilitate access for passengers with connections between 8 and 24 hours to hotel accommodations in cases where there is no other flight soon to continue their journey. However, to qualify in this category, the traveler needs to have a visa or a permit to pass through Addis Ababa.