5 news from São Paulo today that rocked (12/08)

After qualifying for the South American semifinal last Wednesday, São Paulo returns to the field for the Brasileirão, to face Red Bull Bragantino, but with his mind on the other midweek, when they play against América-MG for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

If you missed this Friday's São Paulo news, we will show you the main information involving Tricolor.

Sport signs former Sao Paulo goalkeeper

Sport announced the hiring of another medallion for the Serie B dispute. It is the 35-year-old goalkeeper Denis, who played for São Paulo between 2009 and 2017. The experienced goalkeeper was at Aris, from Greece, since 2021. In São Paulo, he never managed to please the crowd very much.

CONMEBOL announces South American semifinal dates and times

Conmebol released today the days and times of the Copa Sudamericana semi-final games. São Paulo faces Atlético-GO on Thursday, September 1, at Serra Dourada, at 21:30. The return game takes place at Morumbi, at the same time, on the 8th, also a Thursday.

News against Red Bull Bragantino

São Paulo returned to training today after qualifying in the Sudamericana, targeting the game against Red Bull Bragantino, next Sunday. And coach Rogério Ceni should put two novelties among the holders.

One of them is attacking midfielder Alisson. The player has not been on the field since June 9, when he suffered a sprained knee. Since then, the player has been out of the team for 17 matches. Against Ceará, he was on the bench, but did not enter. The player trained among the holders.

Another novelty among the holders should be the Argentine striker Nahuel Bustos, recently hired on loan. When he arrived, the player did some work to improve the physical part. Now, he’s finally ready to debut.

likely São Paulo: Felipe Alves; Diego Costa, Luizão and Léo; Igor Vinícius (Moreira), Gabriel Neves, Galoppo, Alisson and Welington; Luciano and Bustos.

São Paulo launches third kit inspired by the World Cup

São Paulo released today the first images of the new third kit, inspired by the tracksuit of the world champion team and Libertadores in 1992.

The shirt is mostly black, with a white part, where the symbol is. The shirts are now available in stores in men’s and women’s models for R$ 299.99 and children’s for R$ 249.99.

That moment when we are even speechless… What a wonderful shirt! 😍 Check out these guys who have already worn the new Tricolor shirt III, inspired by the eternal 1992 sweater! ❤️ Buy it here > https://t.co/9HECdlvTrK#Unforgettable Battle#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/l9pmKbwkrq — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) August 12, 2022

São Paulo tried to cross Santos by Soteldo

Santos announce this week the return of striker Soteldo. The player, however, is an old dream of São Paulo, who tried to hire him last year and earlier this year, but ran into the financial issue.

Now, according to the investigation of the portal “Lance”, Tricolor Paulista tried again to hire the striker, when he was already in negotiation with Santos.

According to an investigation, when the directors of São Paulo learned about the negotiations between Santos and Soteldo, they sought out representatives of the player and offered the same conditions as for the negotiation with Peixe. The answer was straightforward: no. The athlete’s objective was to return to Vila Belmiro.