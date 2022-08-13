5 news from Tricolor Paulista that rocked today (12/08)

With the objective of keeping readers informed with news from São Paulo, SPFC.net prepared a bulletin with the main news from Tricolor Paulista this Friday (12).

Check out the main news from São Paulo today:

São Paulo launches 3rd shirt inspired by Telê Santana

Adidas launched today the new São Paulo third shirt for the season. The uniform is a tribute to the coat worn by the tricolor delegation throughout 1992, the year that marked the first conquest of the Libertadores and the Club World Cup.

The new tricolor mantle mixes its colors, with the upper part in white and predominantly black in the lower part. On the sleeves, red lines are the details, in addition to presenting a seal remembering the conquest of the 1992 World Cup.

In 1992, São Paulo crossed the world to conquer it. It was an unforgettable battle, which immortalized Mestre Telê and his champions. THE @sportsbetiobr invites you to watch the movie of our new shirt III with the @adidasbrasil. The mantle is inspired by the eternal sweatshirt from 1992. ?? pic.twitter.com/OVpP10yCQw — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) August 12, 2022

São Paulo tried to cross Santos to have Soteldo

Confirmed as a new reinforcement of Santos for the rest of the Brazilian Championship, striker Yeferson Soteldo received a new onslaught from São Paulo to defend the club shortly before closing with Peixe. But as in other Tricolor polls, the Venezuelan turned down the opportunity to play for Morumbi.

The tricolor leaders learned of the progress in the negotiations between Santos and Soteldo, sought representatives of the Venezuelan and offered the same conditions as the negotiation with Peixe. That is, the full payment of the tip’s salaries, of approximately R$ 1 million. The answer was straightforward: no. The athlete’s objective was to return to Vila Belmiro.

Luan trains without limitations and approaches his return

São Paulo reappeared this Friday afternoon and started preparing for Sunday’s duel, at 16:00 (Brasília time), against Red Bull Bragantino, in Morumbi, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The steering wheel Luan again worked without limitations, following the readaptation schedule for the return to the lawns. The player has not played since June, when he underwent surgery on the adductor muscle in his left thigh.

The number 8 still has an individualized training schedule and it may take a few weeks to be available to Rogério Ceni for the rest of the season. However, the recovery is at an advanced stage compared to the initial expectation.

Ferraresi finally closes with São Paulo; the ad is missing

The soap opera involving defender Nahuel Ferraresi and São Paulo is close to ending. And with a happy ending for the tricolors. In the capital of São Paulo since Monday, the Venezuelan will sign his contract in the next few hours to be announced later.

Ferraresi will stay at Morumbi on loan, free of charge, for a season. Tricolor assumes 100% of the salaries and the Blog found that the purchase option will have a high price: 9 million euros or R$ 47.3 million.

Botafogo insists on goalkeeper Lucas Perri

With three reinforcements agreed in the last week of the transfer window, Botafogo tries to increase the list by anticipating the arrival of goalkeeper Lucas Perri. The 24-year-old is at the end of his contract with São Paulo, who are trying to take some money to release the athlete in advance.

The conversations take place directly between the clubs from Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, despite Perri being on loan at Náutico. That’s because the tricolors have the prerogative to summon the athlete back to Morumbi if he receives a proposal.

