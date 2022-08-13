5 news that rocked this Friday (12/08)

Credit: Credit: Disclosure

Atlético-MG’s day today was crazy and to stay well informed without missing a thing, just here at Torcedores.com. Come with us to learn about Rooster Day!

Atlético-MG is ordered to pay businessman for the sale of Pratto

Atlético-MG was ordered to pay 694,800 euros, or R$ 5.2 million, to businessman Andre Cury, on account of commissions in the negotiation involving the sale of Lucas Pratto to São Paulo, still in 2017.

“It is a decision that can be appealed and certainly Atletico will do that. It’s because of the commission for selling the player to São Paulo, which took place in January 2017″, said Thiago Fernandes, on the Os Donos da Bola program.

Vargas punished

Rodrigo Caetano gave an interview and confirmed that striker Eduardo Vargas, from Atlético-MG, was punished by expulsion in Libertadores.

“Important to answer that the attitudes and decisions are made in a collegiate way, with the president of the 4rs. Just yesterday, Cuca and I talked to Vargas about the episode. He apologized. He expressed that he was hot-headed, he knows the damage he caused. He knows the importance, he would be one of the scouts and he did it with the athletes (he apologized). In these specific cases, he has the punishment. It has already occurred, it has been accepted by the athlete, and it is an administrative punishment. He’s part of the cast. He was once a very important player for the club and we hope he returns to that level”, revealed Caetano.

Atlético-MG today: two players on the radar

Rodrigo Caetano in a press conference spoke about two players on Atlético-MG’s radar for the season, being frank about the difficulties in the negotiations.

“They are two big names. Both have ties to their clubs. If one had the opportunity, it would be an agreement, whether he was free or at the end of his contract. But we have an obligation of possibility, an attempt from here or there. I cannot deny that there was a consultation. But it is unlikely to occur in this window,” he revealed.

Flamengo vice president says Atlético-MG tries to force rivalry

The vice president General and Legal of Flamengo, Rodrigo Dunshee, gave an interview to ‘Charla Podcast’, and talked about the relationship between the red-black and Atlético-MG.

“We don’t give all this relevance to Atlético-MG. It’s the second club in Minas’ fans, it’s nothing like that of great relevance. He hadn’t won a title in 50 years and he won one now. I think you have to eat a lot of beans and rice, but I understand what their strategy is. They want to compete with Flamengo, which is big to be able to attract fans and such, to gain a greater role. I understand and I think maybe they are getting it right?”, Dunshee shot.

Cuca has a challenging schedule in the Brasileirão Serie A

Now the focus of Atlético-MG also becomes the Brasileirão and the calendar for Cuca will be challenging, with three of the next four games being away from home against the following opponents: