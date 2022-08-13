5G in Salvador: Anatel expects the technology to start operating next Tuesday | Bahia

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) informed, this Friday (12), that it will release the activation of the pure 5G signal (standalone) in Salvador (BA) from Tuesday (16). The decision was taken by the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band (Gaispi).

The first capital of the country to receive the fifth generation of the internet was Brasília (DF), on July 6th. Then, Belo Horizonte (MG), João Pessoa (PB) and Porto Alegre (RS), on July 29. On August 4, it was the turn of São Paulo (SP).

5G, the fifth generation of mobile internet, promises a revolution: ultra-fast connection speeds, advances in technologies such as self-driving cars and the ability to connect many objects to the internet at the same time (learn more below).

To have access to this type of network, it is first necessary to have a cell phone compatible with the technology. In July 2022, Anatel listed about 60 approved models (check the list here). There are devices starting at R$ 1.3 thousand. Over time, the trend is for everyone to incorporate compatibility, just as with 4G.

2 of 2 Understand what changes with 5G — Photo: Kayan Albertin/g1 Understand what changes with 5G — Photo: Kayan Albertin/g1

It is up to Anatel to release the activation of the 5G signal. With the authorization, operators Claro, TIM and Vivo — winners of the 3.5GHz band in the 5G auction — can offer the service to their customers.

For Anatel to give the authorization, Siga Antenado, an entity created by the three operators, must conclude:

installation of antennas in the minimum quantity required by the 5G public notice;

installation of filters to avoid interference in professional satellite services; and

start distributing kits to receive the new satellite TV signal to the low-income population enrolled in the federal government’s Cadastro Único.

Upon completion, tests are carried out and, if there is no interference, the agency gives the positive signal for 5G activation.

Initially, all capitals were supposed to have pure 5G working by July 31. However, this deadline had already been postponed by Anatel to September 29. With this second delay, the forecast is that all capitals will have 5G working until November 27.

In the other municipalities, the technology can arrive until January 1, 2026. Check it out below:

As of January 1, 2023, in Brazilian municipalities that have a population equal to or greater than 500 (five hundred) thousand inhabitants;

As of June 30, 2023, in Brazilian municipalities that have a population of 200 (two hundred) thousand inhabitants or more and in at least 25% (twenty-five percent) of Brazilian municipalities that have a population of up to 30 (thirty) thousand inhabitants;

As of June 30, 2024, in Brazilian municipalities that have a population of 100 (one hundred) thousand inhabitants or more and in at least 50% (fifty percent) of Brazilian municipalities that have a population of up to 30 (thirty) thousand inhabitants ;

As of June 30, 2025, in at least 75% (twenty-five percent) of Brazilian municipalities that have a population of up to 30 (thirty) thousand inhabitants;

As of January 1, 2026, in other municipalities.

How do I access 5G?

To have access to the fifth generation mobile, the person needs to have a cell phone that comes with the technology. The newest devices, in general, already come enabled.

In principle, according to telephone operators, customers will not need to upgrade their data package to access 5G. It will be enough that the cell phone has the function. Anyone who has an Apple cell phone needs to download a software update, which will still be available. At this time, the chip exchange is also not being requested.

The 5G offered today by some operators uses 4G frequencies and 5G antennas, that is, it is not pure 5G.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻