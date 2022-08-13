7 Movies of the Moment on Netflix You Haven’t Watched But Should

Are you the type that watches all the movies that arrive in the Netflix catalog or are you the type to hang around to see if something catches your attention and only see what seems to suit you best? There’s a lot available on the platform that we miss out on because we don’t believe it’s going to be what we want to see. To help you lighten the way a little, Revista Bula helps you with some productions that recently arrived on streaming and that are catching the attention of viewers. So, if you haven’t seen some of them, you’ll know now if they’re really worth seeing. Highlights for “Big Bug”, 2022, by Jean-Pierre Jeunet; “Carter”, 2022, by Byung-gil Jung; and “Na Sinfonia do Coração”, from 2022, by Soner Caner. The titles available on Netflix are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.

Big Bug (2022), Jean-Pierre Jeunet Bruno Calvo / Netflix In a dystopian future, Alice is trapped inside her own house controlled by robots who work as domestic servants. With her are her son, her boyfriend, her ex-husband and her wife and teenage daughter. Outside, machines try to take control of the world and dominate humans. Meanwhile, the family does their best to try to escape their home, where the robots are keeping them incarcerated.

Carter (2022), Byung-gil Jung Son Ik-chung / Netflix A pandemic originating in the Korean Demilitarized Zone is ravaging the United States and North Korea. Two months later, Carter wakes up with no memory, with a mysterious device in his head, a lethal bomb inside his mouth, and taking orders from a strange voice. The bomb could be detonated at any time unless he rescues the girl who is the only antidote to the virus. But for that, he will have to face the CIA and a coup in North Korea.

In the Symphony of the Heart (2022), Soner Caner Disclosure / Netflix Piroz is an itinerant violinist who travels from village to village playing and singing at weddings and funerals. One day, he falls in love with Sumbul, a girl who was about to get married. It was love at first sight. But the feelings between them provoke a tragic quarrel between the families of the girl and the groom. The confusion makes her family members decide that she should be punished by death. So, Piroz fights to protect his beloved and receives the support of villagers who help him to save her.

RRR — Rise Roar Revolt (2022), SS Rajamouli Disclosure / Netflix Set in 1920s Delhi, Ramaraju and Bheem become close friends without knowing each other’s truth or the intent behind their actions for or against the British kingdom. While Ramaraju is a fierce, hot-blooded young cop, Bheem is innocent and calm. Ramaraju works for the British, but he has been subjected to many humiliations for the color of his skin. On the other hand, Bheem is from the tribe of Gond and came to Delhi to rescue Malli, kidnapped by the British. Their friendship could change when the truth comes out.

The Soldier Who Was Not (2021), John Madden Giles Keyte / Netflix In the midst of World War II, Allied forces prepare to take Sicily from the south coast. However, the Nazis discover the plans. Intelligence officers Ewe Montagu and Charles Cholmondelcy are called in to devise a strategy to embarrass Hitler’s soldiers and make them believe that the Allied forces’ target is, in fact, Greece. Inspired by a true story.

Ted Bundy: The Final Confession (2021), Amber Sealey Disclosure / XYZ Films In 1980, FBI agent Bill Hagmaier is assigned to interview convicted serial killer Ted Bundy in an attempt to collect psychological data. Bill must be convincing enough for the killer to trust him. In the years leading up to Bundy’s execution, and over the course of spaced out interviews, the two develop a strange bond in which Bill must judge Bundy’s sanity.