9 HAS ARRIVED! BOTAFOGO ANNOUNCES HIRING OF TIQUINHO SOARES

After a long soap opera and a long negotiation with the Olympiacosfrom Greece, the Botafogo announced this Friday (12) the signing of the striker Tiquinho Soares31 years old, who arrives with the mission of giving more experience to the offensive sector.

The player left the Greek club and must sign a contract until 2024. The negotiation is around € 1 million (R$ 5.2 million), and the striker must travel this Saturday to Rio de Janeiro to undergo medical examinations and if present to the stove.

Tiquinho Soares played for small clubs in the Northeast before leaving for Europe in 2014. There he played for Nacional-POR, Vitória de Guimarães and Porto, where he met coach Luís Castro. Afterwards, he played for Tianjin Teda, from China, and was since 2021 at Olympiacos, where he scored 14 goals in 51 games.

Tiquinho becomes the eighth reinforcement confirmed by Botafogo in this second window, after Marçal, Eduardo, Luis Henrique, Adryelson, Gabriel Pires, Danilo Barbosa and Jacob Montes – the last three made official this Friday, the 118th anniversary of the club’s football. .

Check out Botafogo’s official announcement:

Botafogo informs the positive outcome and the arrival of striker Tiquinho Soares to Glorioso. The 31-year-old reinforcement, who defended Greek Olympiacos, is expected in Rio in the coming days to start his career at the most traditional club in Brazilian football. Welcome, Tiny!

Born in Sousa, Paraíba, Tiquinho Soares developed his career in Portuguese football and won two Portuguese Leagues, a Cândido de Oliveira Super Cup and a Portuguese Cup. In Greece he won the Greek League before returning to his country to defend the Glorioso.

Tiquinho Soares is the eighth reinforcement announced by the team led by John Textor for the second transfer window. Before him, left-back Fernando Marçal, from Wolverhampton, midfielder Eduardo, ex-Al Ahli, striker Luis Henrique, ex-Olympique de Marseille, defender Adryelson, ex-Al-Wasl, midfielder Gabriel Pires, ex- -Benfica, midfielder Danilo Barbosa, ex-Nice, midfielder Jacob Montes, ex-Molenbeek, had already been announced by the SAF.

DATASHEET

Name: Francisco das Chagas Soares dos Santos

Date of birth: 01/17/1991

Birthplace: Sousa, PB.

Position: Center forward

Height: 1.87cm

Career clubs: CSP, Nacional, Vitória SC, FC Porto, Tianjin Teda FC, Olympiacos and Botafogo.