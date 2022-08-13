A president ‘needs secret papers’, says Bolsonaro about FBI operation against Trump | Policy

According to US justice, Trump is under criminal investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act, in addition to offenses related to obstruction of justice and destruction of federal government records.

The United States Espionage Act prohibits the unauthorized retention of national security information that could harm the country or help an adversary.

“I’m free to talk to Trump, but I didn’t call him. It was a search and seizure. They went to get papers there, secret and confidential, which would have, would have been kept with him. Now, a president always needs papers. I have privileged information. What are they going to do? Are they going to arrest me now?”, Bolsonaro said during an interview with the Cara a Tapa channel, by blogger Rica Perrone.

The PL candidate for the Planalto Palace also spoke about the military dictatorship in Brazil, which lasted from 1964 to 1985.

During this period, there was persecution, torture and murder of opponents of the regime. The National Congress was closed. Press and artists were censored. Brazilians spent more than 20 years without being able to vote for President of the Republic.

In December 2014, the National Truth Commission released a report in which it blamed 377 people for crimes committed during the dictatorship, including torture and murder. The document also pointed to 434 dead and missing during the dictatorship; and 230 human rights violation sites.

Bolsonaro, who is a retired army captain, said during the interview that “no one” denies that there was “something wrong” in the period of the military in power, but he reduced the violations practiced to “cascudo, slap and drowning”.

“Was there something wrong? No one will deny that he had it. He was hit, slapped, drowned. No one will deny it. But, on this side, we also suffered”, said the president.

Bolsonaro also sneered at people who, in the Chamber of Deputies, said they were victims of torture during the dictatorship. “The tortured appeared with skin smoother than Snow White. [diziam] ‘all my bones broke’. Take an x-ray and see if you have any bone calluses,” she declared.

Environmental policy ‘against Brazil’

During the conversation, the president also said that France and Norway command what he called “environmental policy against Brazil”.

According to Bolsonaro, countries do this to harm the marketing of Brazilian agricultural products abroad.

The president also mocked President Emmanuel Macron of France – a European country that has recorded several fires in recent weeks. Bolsonaro said that Macron did not become a “Macronero” because of what is happening in France, just as he is not a “Bolsonero” because of the fires on Brazilian soil.