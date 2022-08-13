Actress Anne Heche dies after days in hospital at 53

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 13 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Actress Anne Heche dies after days in hospital at 53 0 Views

Anne Heche smiling in front of the event panel

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Anne Heche in March photo; she died at age 53

American actress Anne Heche, 53, died on Friday (12/8) after being hospitalized for a week following a car accident, an agent for the actress said.

Despite being “legally dead”, Heche will still have her body kept connected to devices until organ donation procedures are carried out, according to her representative.

“We lost a shining star today, a caring and joyful soul,” the family said in a statement about the actress.

Mother of two, Heche has starred in films such as Donnie Brasco, an unsafe business it is a remake in Psychosis.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Neymar likes a photo of a committed girl, is exposed and the young woman’s boyfriend clarifies: “Like mine too”

TV and Celebrities Neymar did not explain the likes and has not yet commented on …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved