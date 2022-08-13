Actress Anne Heche dies after days in hospital at 53

12 August 2022 Updated 4 hours ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Anne Heche in March photo; she died at age 53

American actress Anne Heche, 53, died on Friday (12/8) after being hospitalized for a week following a car accident, an agent for the actress said.

Despite being “legally dead”, Heche will still have her body kept connected to devices until organ donation procedures are carried out, according to her representative.

“We lost a shining star today, a caring and joyful soul,” the family said in a statement about the actress.

Mother of two, Heche has starred in films such as Donnie Brasco, an unsafe business it is a remake in Psychosis.

Last week, she crashed her car into a house in Los Angeles.

Police said on Friday that blood tests had preliminarily revealed the presence of drugs in his system, but further tests would be needed to see if the drugs that were administered at the hospital interfered with the initial results.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, Heche’s vehicle “was consumed by fire” after it broke into a home for about 10 meters, leaving the property “uninhabitable”.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Anne Heche’s ex-girlfriend, Ellen DeGeneres (right) posted a message mourning the death

The actress once dated presenter Ellen DeGeneres in the late 90s. Heche appeared on an Ellen show in 1998.

Following the news of the death, Ellen wrote on Instagram: “This is a sad day. I send all my love to Anne’s children, family and friends.”

In addition to having acted in dozens of films, Heche has also made TV series such as Ally McBeal, Chicago PD and Men in Trees.

In 1991, she was nominated for Breakthrough Actress in a Drama Series at the Daytime Emmy Awards for her performance in Another World. Heche also participated in the dance competition program Dancing with the Stars.