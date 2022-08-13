Actress Anne Heche dies after days in hospital at 53

American actress Anne Heche, 53, died on Friday (12/8) after being hospitalized for a week following a car accident, an agent for the actress said.

Despite being “legally dead”, Heche will still have her body kept connected to devices until organ donation procedures are carried out, according to her representative.

“We lost a shining star today, a caring and joyful soul,” the family said in a statement about the actress.

Mother of two, Heche has starred in films such as Donnie Brasco, an unsafe business it is a remake in Psychosis.

