After losing 3kg, Nicole Bahls puts on tiny lingerie and tanned volume is marked: “I even zoomed in”

How is she!? Nicole Bahls, model and digital influencer, eliminated nothing less than 3kg with a new procedure and showed off all her good shape this Saturday morning (13), to the delight of her followers.

“Good morning flower of the day! I’m very happy to present this new campaign I made for @Duloren A sophisticated and sensual brand, the perfect match, right? Come with me and let Duloren manifest the boldest side in you. Oh that’s all! Also be a Dulover!”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

“This woman is too much, I can’t take it”, said a fan in the comments field. “As I wanted to date a perfect woman like that, you are awesome,” pointed out another. “Muse of everything!” commented a third.

After all, what is the new procedure that Nicole Bahls used to lose 3kg?

During an interview with Quem magazine, Nicole Bahls revealed that she lost 3kg with a new procedure in the aesthetic market. The muse uses a device that makes 36,000 contractions, in just 30 minutes, per area of ​​the body.

“I lost three kilos in all. The result was very good. In addition to toning and strengthening the muscles,” said Nicole Bahls.

The muse also spoke about her participation in the GNT program, ‘Feminine Pleasure’: “I loved it, because we are four independent women. The chat was really cool. Marcela and Karol are two very talented girls. And Nat, I love it. I met her at an event as soon as she left BBB22. I have a lot of affection and I already consider him as a friend. We talk all the time”.

