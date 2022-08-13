After readjustment in the Judiciary, parliamentarians also want to increase salaries

posted on 08/12/2022 18:07 / updated on 08/12/2022 18:08



After the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) approved a readjustment to their own salaries by 18% last Wednesday (10/8), the National Congress began to act behind the scenes to also achieve salary correction. The titular members of the STF will increase from R$ 39,300 to R$ 46,300 per month, but they still depend on the approval of deputies and senators and presidential sanction.

Despite public criticism from some deputies and senators to the Judiciary on account of the readjustment, internally some parliamentarians are already beginning to pressure the Board of Directors of the Chamber to establish a salary readjustment of approximately 10%. Today, deputies and senators earn R$33,700 and would earn R$37,070 with the change.





“18% readjustment for STF ministers is a DEBOCHE with Brazilians who are unemployed, starving and struggling to survive. I will vote against this SHAMEFUL request that increases the salary of a Supreme Court minister from R$39,000 to R$46,000”, wrote deputy Marcel van Hattem (Novo-SP) on his Twitter profile.

Also according to the congressman, “it is irresponsible for the ministers of the Supreme Court to approve this readjustment while Brazil and the world are still going through a series of economic crisis. plenary!”

Only after the elections

If the readjustment measure to parliamentarians advances, it will only be effective in the next legislature, since Congress cannot promote readjustment during the current term. Another factor that weighs on the movement is that, since 2014, congressmen have not received a readjustment. However, the debate should only gain strength after the elections are held, since the measure can be interpreted as negative by the voter.