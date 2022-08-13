Aid Brasil of R$ 600 and gas vouchers have new payments this Friday; see calendar | Economy

Beneficiaries of the Aid Brazil with Social Identification Number (NIS) with final 4 receive this Friday (12) the August installment in the amount of R$ 600. The same group also receives the gas voucher with the full value of the cylinder.

Payments start on Tuesday (9) for the group with final NIS 1. The benefit will be paid until the 22nd for the other insured persons ((see calendar below).

A total of 20.2 million beneficiaries in a condition of social vulnerability will receive a minimum of R$ 600 this month referring to Auxílio Brasil.

The additional R$200 for Auxílio Brasil, which raises the minimum benefit amount from R$400 to R$600, will be valid between August and December of this year. This increase in the value of Auxílio Brasil is within the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) and provides for expenditures of R$ 41.2 billion in measures to help the poor population and some professional categories.

The total investment for the payment of Auxílio Brasil in August 2022 is over R$ R$ 12.1 billion. The average value is R$ 607.88. In addition to the main benefit, there are complementary benefits paid according to the profiles of the families, such as the Sports School Aid, the Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship and the Rural Productive Inclusion Aid.

Aid Brazil is intended to families in extreme poverty. Families in poverty can also receive, as long as they have, among their members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21.

Families in extreme poverty are those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105, and those in poverty have a monthly per capita family income between R$105.01 and R$210.

There are three possibilities for receiving Aid Brazil:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list

If you are not on CadÚnico: you must look for a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving

Click here to see how to register for CadÚnico

information by phone

The beneficiary can call the phone 121 from the Ministry of Citizenship, to find out if you are entitled to Auxílio Brasil and the amount to be paid.

from the Ministry of Citizenship, to find out if you are entitled to Auxílio Brasil and the amount to be paid. It is also possible to obtain information about the benefit at Caixa’s Call Center, at phone 111 .

Information by apps

In the Auxílio Brasil app (available for free download for Android and iOS), it is possible to log in using the Caixa Tem password. If not, just register.

In the Caixa Tem application, information about the benefit, such as balance and payment of installments, can be consulted.

Auxílio Brasil has updated calendar and minimum amount rises to R$ 600 in August

Auxílio Gás maintained the Auxílio Brasil deposit dates, which work according to the end of the Social Registration Number (NIS). In the amount of R$ 110, the installment refers to the month of August and will benefit 5.6 million families.

5.6 million families will receive gas assistance in the amount of R$ 110 in August.

The full average value of the cylinder unit will be paid in the months of August, October and December. In January 2023, families will once again receive the average value of 50% of the 13 kg gas cylinder.

See the calendar below:

The cards and passwords used to withdraw Auxílio Brasil can be used to receive the gas voucher. Withdrawals can be made at lottery, Caixa Aqui correspondents and self-service terminals. The benefit can also be paid in digital social savings from Caixa Tem.

Through the Caixa Tem app, it is possible to make purchases in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and other establishments with the virtual debit card and QR Code. The beneficiary can also pay water, electricity, telephone, gas and bills in general through the application itself or through lottery channels.

The benefit installment is valid for 120 days from the date on which the benefit is made available in the payment option.