Alexandre de Moraes takes over TSE and will lead elections amid tension

São Paulo – Minister Alexandre de Moraes will take office as president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) next Tuesday (16), at 7:00 pm, at a time of tension in the country, with almost daily attacks and threats to the electoral system by part of President Jair Bolsonaro and his followers. Minister Ricardo Lewandowski will assume the vice-presidency of the Court. Both magistrates are disaffected by Jair Bolsonaro, but Moraes, more than that, is considered an enemy of the president by bolsonarismo and by the president himself.

According to the Court’s calendar, this Monday (15) is the deadline for the registration of candidates by their respective parties, coalitions and party federations for the 2022 elections. The first and second rounds will be held on October 2 and 30.

For applications submitted online, the deadline ends at 8 am. Directly at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), at 7 pm for the President of the Republic. And at the same time in the Regional Electoral Courts for the other candidacies. In proportional elections (federal, state or district deputy), the legislation requires that 30% of the candidates presented by the parties be women.

Alexandre de Moraes, who takes over the TSE, was drawn on Wednesday (10) as rapporteur for the process of analyzing Bolsonaro’s candidacy for reelection. It will be up to him to evaluate the statement on Bolsonaro’s assets, as well as the candidate’s government plan, prepared by his vice candidate, General Braga Netto. Newspaper report State of São Paulo revealed this week that the general, one of the main allies of the head of government, received BRL 926,000 in just two months in 2020, at the height of the pandemic.

The weapon is the vote

In an interview with the website NSC Total this Friday (12), the still president of the TSE, Edson Fachin, admitted that Brazilian democracy is at risk. “Civil society should only arm itself with the vote,” he said. “The democratic minds and hearts of this country, of all ideological perceptions, the democrats of Brazil, and therefore civil society, must have the warning signal on. We cannot falter in the face of threats.”

On Thursday (11), the day when the manifestos for democracy were read at the USP Law School in São Paulo, Fachin released a letter in defense of democracy in which he highlighted the “decisive moment” in the history of the Republic. According to him, the defense of the democratic order and human dignity “imposes a categorical rejection of flirting with setbacks”.

The TSE is composed of seven ministers. Three are from the STF, one of whom is the president of the Court, two are from the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), one being the general inspector of the Electoral Justice, and two are jurists from the lawyer class and appointed by the President of the Republic. .

