All doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 will be available in health units – Vitória da Conquista City Hall

This Friday (12), vaccination against Covid-19 continues for all audiences in health units, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, with the exception of some who do this vaccination at a different time.

To get vaccinated, note the return date on your vaccination card. The 2nd dose is available to all people scheduled to return by August 13th; the 3rd dose for adolescents and adults who took the two previous doses until April 12; and the 4th dose for adults 37 years of age or older, immunocompromised individuals over 18 years of age and healthcare workers who took the 3rd dose four months ago.

1st dose Coronavac – Children 3 and 4 years old

– UBS Régis Pacheco (Downtown) – 9 am to 12 pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

– UBS Dr. Admário Santos (Bairro Brasil) – 9 am to 12 pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

– USF Vila Serrana – 9am to 12pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

– USF Nestor Guimarães (Bairro Jurema) – 2pm to 4:30pm

1st and 2nd dose Pfizer – Children 5 to 11 years old

– UBS Régis Pacheco (Downtown) – 9 am to 12 pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

2nd dose Coronavac – Children 6 to 11 years old

– UBS Dr. Admário Santos (Bairro Brasil) – 9 am to 12 pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

– USF Vila Serrana – 9am to 12pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Documentation: For the 1st dose, it is necessary to present the personal identification document with CPF of those responsible and of the child (CPF or SUS card); vaccine card; proof of residence in Vitória da Conquista. If the child is accompanied by another guardian over 18 years of age, the parents must send a written authorization for vaccination.

For the 2nd dose, only the child’s personal identification document and vaccination card.

1st, 2nd and 3rd dose – Adolescents from 12 to 17 years old

– USF Morada dos Pássaros – 9am to 12pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

– USF Jardim Valéria I and II – 9 am to 12 pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Documentation: The adolescent must be accompanied by parents or guardians at the time of vaccination. For the 1st dose, it is necessary to present the teenager’s personal identification document with CPF and also the person responsible and proof of residence in the municipality. For the 2nd dose, only the personal document and vaccination card.

1st and 2nd dose Pfizer

– USF Panorama – 9 am to 12 pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

– USF Nossa Senhora Aparecida – 9 am to 12 pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

1st and 2nd dose Fiocruz

– USF Conveima – 9 am to 12 pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

2nd dose Coronavac

– USF Vila Serrana – 9am to 12pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

– USF Nestor Guimarães (Bairro Jurema) – 2pm to 4:30pm

– UBS Admário Santos (Bairro Brasil) – 9 am to 12 pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

3rd dose

– USF Urbis V – 9am to 12pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

– USF Miro Cairo – 9 am to 12 pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

– UBS Dr. João Melo Filho (Bairro Ibirapuera) – 9 am to 12 pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

– USF Nelson Barros (Bairro Kadija) – 9 am to 12 pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

– USF Pedrinhas–9 am to 12 pm

– USF Nova Cidade – 9 am to 12 pm

– USF Recanto das Águas – 9 am to 12 pm

– USF Urbis VI – 2pm to 4:30pm

4th dose/booster – adults 37+, immunosuppressed 18+, healthcare workers

– UBS CAE II (Bairro São Vicente) – 9 am to 12 pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

– USF Urbis V – 9am to 12pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

– USF Miro Cairo – 9 am to 12 pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

– UBS Dr. João Melo Filho (Bairro Ibirapuera) – 9 am to 12 pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

– UBS Hugo de Castro (Bairro Guarani) – 9 am to 12 pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

– USF Nelson Barros (Bairro Kadija) – 9 am to 12 pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

– USF Pedrinhas – 9 am to 12 pm

– USF Solange Hortélio (Urbis II) – 2pm to 4:30pm

For those who were vaccinated with the first booster dose of Jassen four months ago, the second booster can be done with Pfizer or Fiocruz vaccines, upon availability of one of these immunizers in these units that are applying the 4th dose for adults.

PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUERPERAS (1st, 2nd and 3rd dose)

– USF Morada dos Pássaros – 9am to 12pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

– USF Jardim Valéria I and II – 9 am to 12 pm | 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm