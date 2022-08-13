Alliances in the states contradict 10 of the 12 presidential slates | Elections 2022

The alliances between the parties in the dispute for state governments contradict, at the national level, 10 of the 12 presidential slates. The only two exceptions are PCB and PSTU.

The 12 announced candidates for the Palácio do Planalto have the official participation of 25 of the 32 legends registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), distributed in coalitions or single slates. Another six declared support for some name. Only the PCO will not be on any platform for president.

This division, however, does not reproduce uniformly regionallyaccording to an analysis by the g1 from the data of 219 names to state and Federal District governments.

The information was obtained from the parties themselves and in the minutes of the conventions delivered to the Electoral Justice and takes into account both the alliances formalized in coalitions and the support declared until last Friday (12).

The set can still change. The parties have until this Monday (15) to register their candidacies. And one of the presidential elections, for example, had not yet been made official until the publication of this report: that of Eymael (DC). In addition, another one, that of Pablo Marçal (Pros), was launched by a wing of the party that lost control of the party by a preliminary decision.

The Pros faces another internal controversy: in Santa Catarina, the party has two directorates, which made different decisions. One of the directories launched Ralf Zimmer to the state government. The other indicated support for the reelection of Carlos Moisés, from the Republicans. The case was taken to the Justice, which is still going to analyze it.

In many campaigns, opposing parties in the presidential election will ask for votes for the same candidates for governor. So, if in the race for president of the Republic most connections usually appear within the same political spectrum, in the states, this becomes a tangle, with coalitions formed even with rival parties. (see graphic above)

An unusual example that explains how state seams follow a own logic takes place in Amapá, where Clécio Luís (Solidariedade) disputes the state government supported by both Bolsonaro’s PL, Lula’s PT, and Ciro Gomes’ PDT.

This apparent inconsistency between party alliances, also common in previous elections, is partly explained by the country’s territorial extension and its inherent diversity, which impact regional realities and interests.

“Brazilian states have characteristics that do not necessarily correspond to the point of view of politics at the national level and that is why this type of alliance, which seems incongruous, ends up happening”, explains Cláudio Couto, professor of political science at FGV-EAESP.

He adds that, “often, there are issues that are considered electoral strategy, much more than a greater affinity from an ideological point of view”. For Couto, however, this does not necessarily represent a problem. “A country as diverse as Brazil supports this diversity,” he says.

See the detailed status of each candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic, in alphabetical order:

Former finance minister and ex-governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes is on his fourth attempt at Palácio do Planalto, this time on a pure ticket: he will have as deputy Ana Paula Matos (PDT), current deputy mayor of Salvador. Although it has not formalized a national coalition with any party, the PDT has alliances in the states with parties of 6 opposing plates in the presidential race: Lula, Bolsonaro, Simone Tebet, Eymael, Pablo Marçal and Soraya Thronicke.

1 of 12 Connections, in the states, of the parties on Ciro’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1 Connections, in the states, of the parties on Ciro’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1

For Christian Democracy, José Maria Eymael contests the presidency for the sixth time. Without a national coalition, the legend will be on the state platforms of parties that are in 6 opposing plates: Bolsonaro, Lula, Ciro, Simone Tebet, Felipe D’Ávila and Soraya Thronicke. The vice-presidential candidate, according to the acronym’s press office, will be João Barbosa Bravo.

2 of 12 Links, in the states, of the parties on Eymael’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1 Links, in the states, of the parties on Eymael’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1

The New Party launched the name of Felipe d’Avila to the Presidency, which has the federal deputy Tiago Mitraud (Novo-MG) in the vice vacancy. With the slate entirely formed by members of the acronym, Novo will not have a national alliance. However, in Minas Gerais, the candidacy for reelection of the current governor, Romeu Zema, has the support of 9 parties linked to 5 presidential slates: Lula, Tebet, Eymael, Bolsonaro and Roberto Jefferson.

3 of 12 Connections, in the states, of the parties of Felipe D’Ávila’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1 Connections, in the states, of the parties of Felipe D’Ávila’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1

Candidate for re-election by the PL, Jair Bolsonaro is part of a national coalition also made up of the PP and Republicans. His deputy is General Walter Braga Netto (PL). Members of the so-called Centrão, these parties move within a broad political arc, with the most varied connections across the country, and they allied themselves in these elections to parties that make up or support other 8 presidential platesincluding that of Lula, Ciro, Tebet, Eymael, Pablo Marçal, Felipe D’Ávila, Soraya and Roberto Jefferson.

4 of 12 Connections, in the states, of the parties on Bolsonaro’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1 Connections, in the states, of the parties on Bolsonaro’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1

The Popular Unity (UP) chose the party’s president, Léo Péricles, to contest the party’s first presidential election. Samara Martins will be the vice-presidential candidate. The UP will not have allies nationally, but regionally it receives support from the PSOL, which is in 1 presidential ticketthat of Lula.

5 of 12 Links, in the states, of the parties on the ticket of Léo Péricles to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1 Links, in the states, of the parties on the ticket of Léo Péricles to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)

The PT launched Lula as a candidate for the presidency with 8 more parties in the coalition: PSB, PCdoB, PV, Solidariedade, PSOL, Rede, Agir and Avante. Lula will also have the informal support of the PCO. At a convention, the party decided that it will campaign in favor of PT, although it rejects the choice of Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) as vice president.

Of the 32 parties in the country, the slate led by the PT has some relationship on the platforms to governor with 26 parties, which are part of 8 presidential slates: Bolsonaro, Ciro, Tebet, Pablo, Eymael, Soraya, Léo Péricles and D’Ávila. Exceptions are PTB, PCB, PCO, PMB and PSTU.

6 of 12 Links, in the states, of the parties of Lula’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1 Links, in the states, of the parties on Lula’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1

The Pros registered influencer Pablo Marçal’s candidacy for the presidency amid an internal split in the party’s leadership. After court decisions, the new direction of the acronym defined the withdrawal of his name. However, the record was still on the TSE website until the last update of this report.

With no Marçal in the running, the new Pros executive intends to ask for votes for Lula. Anyway, in the states, the legend receives the support of parties connected to other 4 presidential slates: Tebet, Ciro, Bolsonaro and Soraya.

7 of 12 Links, in the states, of the parties on the ticket of Pablo Marçal to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1 Connections, in the states, of the parties on the ticket of Pablo Marçal to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1

After indicating that it would be in favor of Bolsonaro’s candidacy for reelection, the PTB nominated former deputy Roberto Jefferson as a candidate. Investigated in the investigation into digital militias, he is under house arrest by order of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). His deputy will be Father Kelmon Luís da Silva Souza. Despite not having closed national alliances, the PTB receives support in the states from parties linked to 5 presidential slates: Bolsonaro, Ciro, Tebet, D’Ávila and Soraya.

8 of 12 Connections, in the states, of the parties on Roberto Jefferson’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1 Connections, in the states, of the parties on Roberto Jefferson’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1

Senator Simone Tebet (MS) set up a coalition made up of her party, the MDB, in addition to Podemos, PSDB and Cidadania. The ticket also has Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP) as vice. In campaigns for governor, however, the MDB will share the platform with legends that are allied with 8 presidential slates: Bolsonaro, Lula, Ciro, Eymael, Pablo, Roberto Jefferson, Soraya and D’Ávila.

9 of 12 Links, in the states, of the parties on Simone Tebet’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1 Connections, in the states, of the parties on Simone Tebet’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1

Without allied parties, the PCB made official Sofia Manzano’s candidacy for the presidency. Antônio Alves will be the candidate for vice. In the states, the party will not be on the stage of no subtitles who is part of another opposing presidential ticket.

10 of 12 Connections, in the states, of Sofia Manzano’s presidential ticket parties — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1 Connections, in the states, of the parties of Sofia Manzano’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1

Senator Soraya Thronicke (MS) is União Brasil’s candidate for the Palácio do Planalto. In a pure plate, the legend will compete with economist Marcos Cintra for vice. On the platforms of state governments, União will receive or give formal or informal support to names of parties that are 6 presidential slates: Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro, Tebet, Eymael and Roberto Jefferson.

11 of 12 Links, in the states, of the parties on Soraya Thronicke’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1 Connections, in the states, of the parties on Soraya Thronicke’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1

The PSTU goes to dispute with the worker Vera Lúcia. With no allies, the party chose indigenous Raquel Tremembé as its candidate for vice president. In the states, the party also did not make alliances.

12 of 12 Connections, in the states, of the parties on Vera Lúcia’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1 Links, in the states, of the parties on Vera Lúcia’s ticket to the Presidency — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte g1

*Collaborated by Vitor Sorano, Victor Farias, Gustavo Morais** and the g1 teams in the 26 states and DF