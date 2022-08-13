Alone in the Dark reboot announced by THQ Nordic

During the showcase this Friday (12), THQ Nordic announced the reboot of Alone in the Dark, which will come to PS5, Xbox Series and PC at an unannounced date. One of the surprises of the event, the title will feature mechanics similar to those of Resident Evil 4 and The Evil Within, highlighting the complete graphical overhaul, improvements to the sound system and expanded script.

The title is a new generation edition of the classic Gothic horror, originally released in 1992 for PC. In it, players will be able to experience perspectives through investigators Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood, sent to explore the surroundings of Derceto Asylum – a kind of mansion that keeps secrets about a cult and nightmares.

Check out the terrifying trailer below, with strong psychological horror elements:

Learn more about Alone in the Dark

Awarded “First 3D survival horror game” by Guinness World Records, Alone in the Dark is the conceptual father of modern horror games. With tense atmosphere, silent environments and gameplay based on combat and puzzles, the title creates a supernatural experience in the year 1923, in a haunted residence in Louisiana.

