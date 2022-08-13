Anne Heche dies at 53 after car accident | Pop & Art

Anne Heche (“Six Days, Seven Nights” and “Chicago PD: District 21”) has died at age 53. According to The Guardian, family members confirmed the death on Friday (12).

The actress was in a coma since the accident she suffered on Friday (5). She was driving a car that crashed into a house and caught fire in Los Angeles, United States.

Earlier, a representative for the actress had reported that Anne “had suffered a brain injury”. “She shouldn’t survive,” she informed him. The same person said that the family would probably opt for organ donation.

Heche was driving the car that crashed into a house in Los Angeles. According to the local police investigation, she was speeding when she veered off the road and hit the residence, which was destroyed.

Since then, the actress has been in a coma, with burns that required surgery and breathing with the help of machines. According to a blood test performed after the accident, the actress had drugs in her system. According to the magazine “Variety”, the actress was involved in another accident shortly before.

The woman whose house was destroyed is getting help from neighbors to recover her belongings. The residents of the neighborhood organized a “kitty” to help her.

Actress, director and screenwriter Anne Heche has dozens of works under her belt, including the features “Six Days, Seven Nights”, “Donnie Brasco” and “Prozac Generation”, and the series “Chicago PD: District 21”.

Born in Aurora, Ohio, the 53-year-old actress became known for playing the twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the soap opera “Another World” (1987-1991), work for which she received a Daytime Emmy Award.

Over nearly three decades, he starred in films such as “Anything Goes,” “Appearances Can Be Deceiving,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and the remake of “Psycho.”

He was also part of the cast of the series “Men in Bunches”, “Masters of Science Fiction” and “Hung”.

The actress also worked on projects that should debut soon, such as “What Remains” (already finished, but no release date), “Supercell”, “Chasing Nightmares” and “Wake” (all in post-production). Two of them should be released between 2022 and 2023: “Wildfire” and “Full Ride”.

Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres in June 1997

In 1998, Heche was elected by People magazine as one of the most beautiful people in the world.

Anne dated presenter Ellen DeGeneres between 1997 and 2000. In 1999, the actress announced her desire to marry Ellen, but the romance ended the following year.

In 2001, Heche married cameraman Coleman ‘Coley’ Laffoon, with whom she had her first child, Homer Heche Laffoon, born in 2002.

In 2009, Heche gave birth to Atlas Heche Tupper, from her relationship with James Tupper. The couple spent 11 years together, separating in 2018.

The actress returned to work just eight days after the birth of her daughter, to shoot episodes of the series “Hung”. In September 2001, she released her autobiography “Call Me Crazy”, a book she wrote in six weeks.

In it, she tells that she was sexually abused and talks about painful memories of the time.

“If I hadn’t been sexually abused as a child, I don’t know if I would have had the strength to stand up to Harvey and many others,” the actress said in 2018, when she reported that she was dropped from a film for refusing to perform oral sex on Harvey Weinstein.

At the time, she said the producer showed her his penis, but the actress managed to escape the room before he touched her.