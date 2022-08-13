Anne Heche used ecstasy and searched for spaceship after breakup

American actress Anne Heche died yesterday at the age of 53 after a car accident. According to police, the artist was driving under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. However, this was not the first incident she was involved in after using narcotics.

In August 2000, shortly after ending her relationship with presenter Ellen DeGeneres, 64, Anne Heche stopped her car on a highway in Fresno, California (USA). The vehicle had run out of gas. Dressed only in shorts, sneakers and a bra, she walked more than a mile and knocked on the door of a stranger’s house.

Araceli Campiz, who lived there, recognized the actress and let her in. The student allowed Anne to drink water and shower, but soon noticed that the star of “Six Days, Seven Nights” (1998) did not want to leave her home.

“She wanted to watch a movie, but my VCR was broken,” she told People magazine at the time.

Campiz then called the police. At the scene, agents noticed that Anne needed medical attention and called an ambulance. Sources working at the hospital told the Fresno Bee newspaper that the actress was under the influence of ecstasy and appeared to be having an “overdose”.

“Is it over there [Anne Heche] told me she was God and would take everyone to Heaven with her in a spaceship,” wrote a deputy in the case records.

The next day, she left the hospital, refueled her car accompanied by her manager, and flew to Toronto, Canada, to record “An Act of Courage” (2002) alongside Denzel Washington.

In 2001, she admitted in interviews that she had used ecstasy before the incident.

I heard that I should go to a place where I would find a spaceship. I heard that in order to get on the spaceship, I had to take ecstasy. Fresno was the culmination of a journey and a world I thought I needed to escape in order to find love. Anne Heche, in an interview with Barbara Walters

She also spoke about what happened in an interview with Larry King: “I was so mad at that moment that the moment I took the pill [de ecstasy]was waiting for my spaceship to show up.”

According to Anne, that day made her “recover her sanity” and “pick up the pieces” of her life.

troubled ending

Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres dated between 1997 and 2000. At the time, the two were known in the American press as “the most famous lesbian couple in the world”.

The two stood out by appearing together on red carpets and taking on the relationship at a time when it was not common for Hollywood stars to reveal same-sex relationships. Despite saying in a statement that the split was “friendly”, Ellen said it wasn’t quite a year after the split.

“She walked out the door and I haven’t spoken to her since. I don’t have any answers,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

In an interview with Perez Hilton in 2021, Anne gave details of the split. She stated that she moved out, cut ties with friends and left Hollywood to dedicate herself to working with Ellen.

“But none of that satisfied her soul. […] I desperately wanted that relationship to be the love of my life. […] But what happened was that I was excluded from the things I cared about in order for her to feel loved. I would erase those things from my past, like acting, and replace them with things that would be a foundation for her,” she said.

I told Ellen I needed to have friends. She replied that she didn’t want a girlfriend who needed it. That was the day I left. Anne Heche

The actress also spoke about her relationship with the presenter after the breakup: “Every day of my life I tried to get in touch with her. I think it was very difficult for her to believe that I was a woman who fell in love with another woman, without being gay.”

In 2020, Anne told Page Six that dating Ellen had hurt her professionally: “The stigma attached to that relationship was so bad… I haven’t worked with studios for 10 years. [após o namoro]. I got fired from a movie where I was going to make ten million dollars,” she said.

Ellen mourned her ex’s death on social media: “It’s a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all my love.”