Apple raises prices in Brazil, Razr 2022 and Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 are launched | TC plant

The TC Duty is on and now is the time for you to stay on top of everything that happened in one of the busiest weeks in the technology market. If you missed any news, didn’t have time to read or want to have a “summary” of the week, just scroll down the page to be well informed. Starting with a news that disappointed many people, Apple increased the price of a large part of its product catalog here in Brazil. In addition, the IBGE released two new ways to respond to the 2022 Census, while Netflix’s gaming platform shows clear signs that it is skating. In the field of releases, we have Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Motorola Razr 2022, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and much more. Come with us to find out more!

















10 Aug

















10 Aug



Apple raises prices for several products in Brazil





Apple took a lot of people by surprise this week by announcing a widespread price increase. The adjustment has as a background an increase in global inflation and also the devaluation of the real against the dollar. As a result, the third-generation iPhone SE increased from R$4,200 to R$4,300, while the iPhone 13 Pro jumped from R$9,176 to R$9,500. The iPhone 13 Pro Max went up from R$10,142 to R$10,499. On the other hand, the MacBook Air with an M1 chip saw its price rise from R$11,000 to R$11,600 and the M2 version jumped from R$13,300 to R$14,000. In the iPad line, the ninth generation WiFi model increased by 5.5%, from R$3,790 to R$4,000. It is worth remembering that the adjustment only applies at the company’s official store and, according to our price history mechanism, the products have not changed their retail values ​​so far.

Census 2022 can be answered online or by phone





The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) announced this week that it will be possible to respond to the 2022 Census via phone or online. According to the IBGE, these two modalities are being offered to those who have difficulties answering questions when the census taker is at home. This is because, for security reasons, the remote option is only offered after the census taker has visited, as he or she provides an electronic ticket. From there, the person needs to answer the questionnaire remotely within a maximum period of seven days. In order to prevent the resident from forgetting to respond and the e-ticket losing its validity, on the second day after the census taker’s visit, he will receive an SMS and e-mail message alerting him to the deadline. If you do not respond to the survey, on the fourth day the resident will receive a phone call to verify why he did not start filling out the questionnaire. If even after the call the person does not respond, the call center will make the last contact on the sixth day. If the seven-day period expires and the questionnaire remains unanswered, a census taker will go to the home and the resident will necessarily have to answer the questionnaire in person.

Less than 1% of Netflix subscribers play games released by the platform





According to data from a consultancy specializing in digital services, less than 1% of Netflix users regularly use the games listed on the platform, even though the titles have been present in the streaming catalog since November 2021. The games have been downloaded 23.3 million times, but only 1.7 million use them daily. This ends up showing the low retention potential that games developed by the platform have. Even so, it seems that Netflix is ​​not too concerned with the numbers. The company recently announced Stranger Things games, as well as titles inspired by Round 6 and other films. One of the goals of streaming is to keep customers subscribed to games while they wait for new series, movies or documentaries.

Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 5 line and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones





Samsung took advantage of the event of its foldable smartphones and also presented the Galaxy Watch 5 line. This year we have two watches, but the Classic option has been replaced by the Pro. Starting with the Galaxy Watch 5, it is offered in 40 mm and 44 mm versions, while the Pro brings the unique 45 mm option and loses the traditional swivel crown to adopt a digital version. On screen, all models have an AMOLED display, with variations in size. While the 40mm version is 1.2 inches, the 44mm variant and the Pro are 1.4 inches. Everyone’s processor is the Exynos W920, which works with 1.5GB of RAM and up to 16GB of internal storage. In terms of autonomy, Samsung listened to user feedback and increased the size of the batteries, especially the Watch 5 Pro, which has 590 mAh. Charging time also decreased when increasing speed from 5W to 10W. In terms of features, we have as a great novelty the monitoring of body temperature, and there is also monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygenation, electrocardiogram, bioimpedance analysis, in addition to snoring and sleep quality recording. For fitness fans, the watches deliver a number of options for tracking activities. The Galaxy Watch 5 Bluetooth costs 299 euros, something around R$1,560. The version with 4G goes for 349 euros, that is, R$ 1,820. On the other hand, the Pro model with Bluetooth sells for 499 euros and the LTE option costs 549 euros, we are talking about R$2,600 and R$2,865, respectively. In the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones, Samsung kept the design of the devices of the previous generation, but adopted matte tones and reduced the size of the headphones a little. Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also support 24-bit Hi-Fi sound, 360-degree audio and active noise cancellation that eliminates 40% of external noise. Other features include Bixby, IPX7 certification and improved battery life. The official price of the wireless headphones is 229 euros, something around R$ 1,195 reais.

Motorola Razr 2022 and X30 Pro announced in China





The week is ending with Thursday full of releases. An example of this is that Motorola has finally made the Razr 2022 official and is positioning the foldable as a direct competitor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Starting with the design, Motorola decided to be more conservative in the Razr 2022 and did not implement radical changes. We have basically the same visual set as the last generation, with the biggest change being an adjustment to the size of the displays. Thus, the main OLED panel is no longer 6.2 inches to reach 6.7 inches, while the external screen has evolved and is now 2.7 inches. The main camera has 50 MP and is accompanied by an ultrawide 13 MP, while the processor is the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The foldable still has a 3,500 mAh battery and Android 12 with ReadyFor embedded. The starting price of the Razr 2022 is 5,999 yuan. The Motorola X30 Pro was made official with a 6.73-inch OLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 200 MP main camera and 4,500 mAh battery. The official price is 3,699 yuan (~BRL 2,810). Last but not least, we also have the presentation of the Motorola S30 Pro. This smartphone is more affordable and features a 6.55-inch OLED screen, 144 Hz rate, Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, 50 MP main camera and 4,400 mAh battery with 68W charging. The launch price is 2,199 Yuan (~BRL 1,670).

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and Redmi K50 Extreme Edition line are released





Another foldable announced this week is the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The smartphone features a design similar to the previous generation and adopts an internal 8-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The external display is 6.5 inches and also uses a 120 Hz rate. Its processor is the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, there is a 50 MP main rear camera, 13 MP ultrawide and 8 MP telephoto. The battery has 4,500 mAh and supports 67W charging. The launch price is 8,999 yuan, around R$6,750 in direct conversion and without Brazilian taxes. Xiaomi even used the event to present the new Redmi K50 Extreme Edition. The smartphone has Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 6.67-inch OLED screen with 120 Hz rate, 108 MP main camera, 5,000 mAh battery and 120W charging. The price of the 8GB + 128GB version is 2,999 yuan. Ending the coverage of Chinese products, Xiaomi also launched the 12.4-inch Xiaomi Pad 5, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro and also the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro headphones, in addition to other smart products.