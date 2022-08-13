Argentina has the highest inflation rate in the last 20 years

Monthly index was 7.4%; Inflationary jump coincided with strong tensions in currency markets

THE Argentina recorded the highest inflation rate of the last 20 years in July. Consumer prices accumulated in 12 months soared 71% in the seventh month of the year, seven percentage points above the registered in June, informed the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec). The monthly rate was 7.4%. The jump in inflation in July coincided with strong tensions in Argentina’s currency markets, where parallel prices for the US dollar rose sharply to record levels, a phenomenon that quickly spilled over into the economy’s overall prices. For the eighth time in 2022, Argentina’s central bank raised its basic interest rate to 69.50% per annum. According to them, this change is a way of aligning “to market returns”. The most recent private forecasts collected monthly by the Argentine Central Bank indicate that the inflation will be 90.2% this year and 76.6% in 2023. Due to high inflation, the Argentine government announced on Wednesday, 10th, that pensions will increase by 15.53% as of September and that those who receive a minimum pension will also receive an additional bonus. In this way, the minimum pension in the neighboring country will be 50,353 pesos (about R$1,835) per month. In addition to the increase that, by law, occurs every three months in pensions, the government highlighted that it will grant an additional bonus of 7 thousand pesos (about R$ 255) for retirees who receive the minimum pension. On his Twitter account, the new Argentine Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, declared that this is a way of “protecting retirees” and supporting “those who need it most”. The minister also stated that the increase and bonus are granted “while maintaining order in public accounts” thanks to the income expected to be obtained from the anticipated collection of tax on corporate profits.

