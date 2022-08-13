Arrested for millionaire coup, Sabine Boghici still went to court 4 times against her mother for sharing goods | Rio de Janeiro

She, who was arrested on August 10 with other suspects who participated in the action, also started to intense legal dispute against his mother to obtain the remainder of the estate left by his father, collector and dealer Jean Boghici, who died in 2015.

Were four actionsthe first started in august 2021months after the old woman had escaped from the private prison imposed by Sabine with the help of false visionaries Rosa Stanesco, Diana Rosa Stanesco, Jacqueline Stanescos, and also Gabriel Nicolau and Slavko Vuletic.

Almost all of them were arrested in “Operação Sol Poente”, launched on Wednesday (10), accused of embezzlement, robbery, extortion, false imprisonment and criminal association. The police are still looking for Diana and Slavko, who are on the run.

In one of the lawsuits, Sabine tried to remove her mother from the position of executor of her father’s inheritance. In another, she tried to recover an apartment in Copacabana, and even the animals that would be her family. All without success. The g1 made a survey of this dispute.

Who is Sabine Boghici?

In a process that began at the 46th Civil Court of Rio de Janeiro, Sabine Boghici asked for the repossession of an apartment in Copacabana, where she intended to live with her dogs. However, the request was denied as the inventory of Sabine’s father Jean Boghici was not yet finished.

Sabine also complained that her mother had changed the lock on the property, an attitude that the elderly woman took when she escaped from prison in April 2021.

When filing the lawsuit, Sabine asked for the procedural costs to be free of charge, but this request was also denied on the grounds that she had assets and rights of around R$90,000 (according to the 2019/2020 income tax declaration) , and to be a collector of various and rare dolls and toys, which generated income through internet sales.

The judge who evaluated the request also cited large financial transactions in Sabine’s bank statement.

In October 2021 – Request to remove the mother from the father’s inventory position

In October 2021, Sabine filed a lawsuit in 7th Court of Orphans and Successions asking for anticipation of guardianship of the assets of the father’s inventory, the dealer Jean Boghici, which dates from 2015.

Sabine asked the Justice that the elderly be removed from the position of executor of the family’s assets. She claimed that her mother maintained “a posture of little activity and nothing focused on boosting the inventory”, and that she had “withheld” works of art from her father’s inventory.

Since, in October 2021, several paintings were already in the house of Rosa Stanesco, with whom Sabine lived. Some works were recovered by the police on the day of the group’s arrest.

Tarsila do Amaral’s painting is found under the bed of an inmate for a millionaire coup

At the time, the elderly woman – who had already freed herself from the prison imposed by her daughter – said that Sabine would be under “vulture manipulation”, and that her daughter had stopped undergoing psychiatric treatment, which is why she stopped occupying one of the apartments. of the family. Once again, Sabine’s request was denied by Justice.

“Being certain that the large amount involved in the sharing will be difficult to deteriorate or undo, and in order to preserve the principle of the adversary system and the full defense, I leave the request for injunctive relief to be considered after the defendants’ response is offered”, justified the Court. Judge Rose Marie Pimental Martins in her sentence.

2 of 3 Rosa Stanesco Nicolau and Sabine Boghici — Photo: Reproduction Rosa Stanesco Nicolau and Sabine Boghici — Photo: Reproduction

December 2021 – Request for search and seizure of the family’s puppies

Also in 2021, Sabine filed a new lawsuit, this time with a search and seizure request for the animals she raised in a family home in Itaipava. This request was also denied, as the judge understood that the animals belonged to Sabine and her mother.

“It seems that the plaintiff and the defendant owned the animals, and it is certain that they all lived in the same residence for a long period. One cannot forget about the possible affective bond created between the defendant and the animals. Thus, it is prudent to observe the constitutional principle of contradictory, providing the defendant with the opportunity, in his defense, to present his version of the facts narrated in the entrance exam, which is why I reject the preliminary injunction of search and seizure”, decreed the judge Paulo Roberto Correa at the time.

February 2022 – Appeal to the 4th Civil Chamber to obtain the family’s puppies

Without giving up on her animals, Sabine appealed the 2021 decision in the second instance, in the 4th Civil Chamber of Rio. In the appeal, she claimed that her mother did not like the animals, that they had always been a reason for fights between the two, and that this animosity was exacerbated when she asked her mother to give up one of the properties that are part of the family’s patrimony to reside and care for. of animals in Rio de Janeiro, in Copacabana, as she felt isolated and alone in Itaipava.

She said that she was prevented from entering her residence in Copacabana because her mother changed the lock, which prevented her from entering the other family properties, as well as from picking up her personal belongings, and that she now depended on the help of friends to support herself and to live.

Finally, he explained that he had found a place to house his animals and maintain his social work, being essential to get his animals back to continue the affection and care he always had, but also to overcome the anguish and anxiety he feels when he is far away. of your animals. But the report was not enough to convince the judges who unanimously denied the request.

“The probability of the appellant’s exclusive property in relation to the animals object of the search and seizure is not envisaged in the hypothesis aspect. Despite the animals being rescued from abandonment, it is necessary to wait for the manifestation of the aggrieved, especially in view of her condition as an elderly person, in order to exclude the possibility of possession of the animals. Nor is there the possibility of irreparable damage or damage that is difficult to repair, given that, given the economic conditions of the aggrieved party, there is no need to speak of a risk to the integrity of the animals”, voted Maria Helena Pinto Machado, being accompanied by the other judges. on the 14th of June.

WHO IS IT: The woman who claims to be a psychic and gave an elderly woman a R$725 million scam

The woman who claims to be a psychic and gave an elderly woman a R$725 million scam MARKS OF MISERY: The ‘hunger stones’ revealed by drought in European rivers

3 of 3 Sabine Boghici — Photo: Reproduction Sabine Boghici — Photo: Reproduction

The Civil Police of RJ says that Sabine worked out the whole planin early 2020. The first step was to hire a woman to approach the mother in the middle of the street and warn her about an impending death in the family — in this case, that of her own daughter.

This woman, who claimed to be a clairvoyant, took the elderly woman to two other companions, presented as a fortune teller and a mother of saint, who confirmed the prediction and suggested that she pay for “a job” to save her daughter.

Frightened, the mother told her daughter everything. Sabine then went ahead with the plan and pretended to be terrified, pleading with her mother to do the spiritual work. The mother obeyed and, within 15 days, made payments totaling R$ 5 million.

After “spiritual treatment” began, Sabine began isolating her mother at home, laying off staff and domestic service providers.

In early February, however, Sabine’s mother began to realize that her daughter had a relationship with the so-called visionaries and stopped making the transfers. Sabine began to assault and threaten her own mother, who only then realized the plan.

The victim estimates that the damage reached R$ 725 million:

Theft of 16 paintings: R$ 709 million;

Jewelry theft: R$ 6 million;

Payment for “spiritual works”: R$ 5 million;

Transfers under threat: BRL 4 million.

The police listed 16 works stolen from the elderly woman, who evaluated the values: