Arthur Aguiar becomes a joke after submitting to inappropriate publicity

The BBB 22 champion Arthur Aguiar was involved in yet another controversy and became a mockery on the web, after submitting to advertising a service that sells followers on social networks, advertising that was considered inappropriate by Instagram.

Credit: Playback/TwitterArthur Aguiar becomes a mockery on the web after submitting to inappropriate advertising

The former BBB published a series of videos explaining how an app that pays you to follow random people on the web works. According to Arthur, the profits were high and the return was certain. But the situation was clear, to start profiting from the service, the user paid a registration fee.

Hours after the publicity on the air, it was removed by the social network itself for being considered “dubious”. In addition, the platform found that it violated community guidelines.

Obviously, Arthur Aguiar’s cardboard didn’t go unnoticed and on social media, he became a laughing stock, especially for the type of work he has been submitting to after winning the biggest reality show in the country. Unlike what happened with Thelminha and Juliette, who won the show and closed pubs, usually with big brands.

“What a humiliation,” said one netizen. “Doesn’t he have any friends to warn?” another commented. A third pointed out: “BBB champion doing first-time publi eliminated”. Check out the backlash:

