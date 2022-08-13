Atltico has a recent example of a comeback after the Libertadores crash

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Atltico seeks strength after elimination in Copa Libertadores

Atltico trains for a match against Coritiba; see photos Eliminated from the cups, Atltico was left to fight in the Brazilian Championship. Alvinegro, however, is 13 points behind leader Palmeiras. With negligible chances of winning the title, Galo bets everything to close the competition among the first and guarantee a spot in the next Copa Libertadores.

And Alvinegro has a good example to turn around. Last year, Atltico was eliminated in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores by Palmeiras, in Mineiro. Galo, however, did not give up, he turned around and won the Brazilian title and the Copa do Brasil.

One of the most remarkable games of that campaign was the victory over Internacional, by 1 to 0, in Mineiro, right after the fall to Palmeiras. Coach Cuca treated that result as fundamental, as he did not let the team’s confidence be shaken.

Atltico hopes to turn around immediately. After all, the club treats a spot in the next Copa Libertadores as an obligation. Next year, Galo will open the MRV Arena, its new stadium, and wants to play the continental tournament at home. Looking forward to a better season in 2023.

“The sporting impact was not what we planned, within what we projected for 2022. It was to reach the Libertadores final and as far as possible from the Copa do Brasil. Unfortunately, we were not competent. It is up to us to join forces to, through the Brazilian , to open a season for 2023, to open hope for titles next year”, said Rodrigo Caetano, director of football at Atltico.

It’s all about turning around in the Brazilian Championship. Galo will visit Coritiba on Sunday, at 11 am, at Couto Pereira, for the 22nd round of the competition. The team will try to break the series of six games without a win to follow in the dream for bigger flights in the year.